The great Jo Nova has an excellent story up that perfectly illustrates the grifting that is behind the climate con. It is the grifting that defines every aspect of the con, not the ideology per se. There are trillions at stake, and that the con struggles to survive even now as the public is starting to recognize the emperor has no clothers reveal the real objectives were always money and power.

Here’s, from Jo’s pen, is what I mean:

Australian companies will pay $1+ billion in climate accounting fees, including reporting CO2 produced in other countries One thousand million dollars a year, soon to be more, is being sucked out of the Australian economy to pointlessly track carbon emissions. And companies will pay even more than that to hire consultants to calculate the emissions in the first place so the accountants (the ones earning a billion dollars) can check them. It creates a new vested interest who will lobby for more of this red tape… All over the country fully functional people with 15 years of education (at least) are busy researching and calculating numbers that serve no useful purpose. Even if we pretend carbon dioxide was worth limiting (bear with me), what point is there is tracking emissions produced in China, say, from burning our coal? So we can flagellate ourselves at UN cocktail parties? So we can tell off President Xi? Australian companies are being required to account for emissions they don’t produce, from facilities they don’t own, in countries where Australian law has no jurisdiction. Penalties are in the order of $18 million or 10% of annual turnover. What are we thinking? This a billion dollars that isn’t making better widgets, growing food, or curing cancer. Customers will have to pay more for the exact same product. Shareholders get nothing but a smaller dividend. Australia becomes just a bit less competitive. But some bureaucrat will have some great stats to share on a slideshow at the next UN convention.

The Labor Party has brought in laws saying all Australian companies with more than 100 employees* have to calculate their carbon emissions in detail, including not just the emissions they control (Scope 1) but the emissions produced by their suppliers of electricity, heating and cooling (Scope 2) and even by their customers (Scope 3). ClimateZero has helpfully laid out the full bureaucratic nightmare that poor CEO’s must employ lawyers and accountants to wade through. This onerous task is being phased in, starting with largest companies last year, and bringing in the smaller $50 million operations* mid next year. “Scope 3” emissions get added to the burden a year after the Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The awful truth is that big companies are doing all this work, and then paying around $85,000 just for accounting firms to check and approve their numbers. Mid sized companies are slugged for about $61,000 for the same process. This is really going to hurt smaller businesses. The Australian Financial Review ran an article discussing “the billion dollar bonanza” these onerous rules give to the Big Four accounting firms. They noted that the Labor Government is promising to reduce the burden by $210 million or so, and was tinkering around the edges, considering whether to allow some smaller companies to escape. Two years ago two Coalition Senators estimated that climate reporting will cost businesses $2.3 billion. They estimated 1,800 entities would be captured. It’s just a paper pushing farce, tracking a gas that feeds plants and trees. The Labor Party is creating jobs burying bottles of cash and paying people to dig them up again. Surely, this is soul-destroying for the national psyche? Half the population already doesn’t think Net Zero is worth spending a cent on. How long before the people doing the accounting and auditing realize their career is a pointless inanity?

The climate cause is pure grift, and everyone, even the green-eyed bean counters want in on the scam. The ideologues are merely useful idiots hired to steer the money to the brokers

#Australia m#Climate #ClimateAcoounting #BigFour #Grift #Ideologues #Money #Power #CO2

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