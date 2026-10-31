Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

And the worst of it is the numbers to be reported are not actual measurements but calculations. Theoretical, based on done assumptions in a model the greenies created. Allowing this to go in invites the next step of madness and mental illness to arrive at the doorstep as the greenies are dissatisfied that the reporting and taxing is not producing the ideal weather they select as their target goal. Of course no reporting is making any changes. Never will. The absolute arrogance that humans have the thermostat to control the Earth’s temperature is beyond surreal. The madness needs to stop, and that’s a political effort that will take removal of the leftists from power. Vote wisely.

Reply
Share
1 reply
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
33m

Bl**dy right Blue! Lived and raised a family in the 80/90's as a Chem Eng in Oz/NZ. I could smell the scam as soon as "Global Warming" became the new "craze". Beautiful countries, crazy money grubbing pols lusting for power. Unfortunately both political parties are driving this insanity by destroying their industrial base. Just witness COVID where both countries closed their borders with the Fauci scam.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture