The Daily Wire has a pretty interesting story out about one of the world’s biggest climate grifters. Titled “Meet The Government Consultants Raking In Millions To Spread Climate Doom,” it includes this intro:

More than three decades ago, Congress launched an initiative called the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Today, it spends billions of dollars a year empowering liberal climate scientists to spread climate change doom. The government group says its role is to provide the “scientific foundation to support informed decision-making across the United States” on climate change. It’s done so by producing five National Climate Assessment reports, which are considered the “crown jewel” of climate research. Despite taking funding from at least ten separate government agencies, producing the report seems to be the group’s sole function. The most recent iteration — published in 2023 and still prominently showcased on its government website — warns that “severe climate risks to the United States will continue to grow.” The next report is due out in the next couple of years, according to E&E News. The National Climate Assessment is not simply an intellectual exercise, but rather one that carries real policy might. Congress and agencies use it to justify regulations and funding decisions, and states and cities across the country lean on it as the non-partisan scientific foundation for their own climate action plans. In summary, it is the scientific bedrock for directing policy at all levels of government towards liberal climate change goals. While the U.S. Global Change Research Program states on its website that it has a budget of $4.95 billion in 2025, it only lists two full-time employees. So, who’s getting paid to put the massive and consequential report together? Sources familiar with past iterations of the National Climate Assessment say the work is largely outsourced to a group called ICF, a massive government contractor that has an active contract to work on the report. The Daily Wire identified at least one active contract from NASA for ICF to “support” the U.S. Global Change Research Program. ICF is set to be paid millions of dollars during the Trump administration to “assist the nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change.” The contract was first announced in June 2021, and described as a $34 million, five-year contract to help with the National Climate Assessments. Only $18 million has been paid out, according to the government spending database. But with another assessment on deck and ICF under contract for another year, the additional $16 million could be disbursed in the next year. A climate scientist who has worked on the National Climate Assessment in the past says ICF runs the show, virtually controlling the entire U.S. Global Change Research Program.

The National Climate Assessment is complete and utter propagandistic crap. Here's a typical bit of the nonsense in it, which could have been produced by a high-schooler:

One hopes the balance of that $34 million gets pulled back and no more such funding is allocated. ICF is plainly worried that could happen, as their latest earnings conference call indicates:

After careful review, we estimate that the maximum risk to ICF's revenues in 2025 from the new administration's actions is approximately a 10% reduction in total revenues from 2024 levels… Also, our work for international government clients picked up considerably in 2024 thanks to new contracts won, and in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2025, we were awarded two significant contracts with a combined ceiling value of over $210 million by the European Commission and the government of the United Kingdom that span research and innovation, climate and the environment, and reflect our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address complex challenges facing clients. Taken together, we expect our revenues from commercial, state and local and international government clients to grow by at least 15% in 2025 and account for over 55% of our total revenues. 2025, however, will be a transitional year for our business with federal government clients as the new administration determines which programs align with its funding priorities. As of right now, approximately $90 million of our estimated 2025 revenues have been affected by stop work orders and by contract terminations. While cuts have taken place across a broad universe of federal agencies, the majority of the revenue impact relates to our USAID contracts.

Grifters gotta grift and ICF is as good as it gets in that department. And, who are the biggest grifters connected with ICF? I asked Grok:

Major institutional shareholders, as reported in various financial analyses, include entities like BlackRock Inc., Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, Vanguard Group Inc., and others, collectively holding a significant portion of the company's shares (approximately 93-94% according to some sources like WallStreetZen and Nasdaq data as of recent filings).

BlackRock and Vanguard, of course, are two of the biggest bankers who, heretofore, were pushing climate change as a cause and trying to force all borrowers to comply for their own benefit, although they’ve pulled in their horns a bit over the last year.

I also asked Grok how much money ICF takes in from the federal government:

ICF International, Inc. generates a significant portion of its revenue from U.S. federal government contracts. For the full year 2024, ICF reported total annual revenue of $2.02 billion USD. Based on the company's financial breakdown from its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, U.S. federal government revenue specifically amounted to approximately $1.087 billion. This figure is derived from quarterly federal government revenue data across 2024: $274.2 million in Q1, $273.5 million in Q2, $282.0 million in Q3, and $257.7 million in Q4, summing to roughly 53.8% of the total annual revenue. This federal revenue primarily comes from contracts with various U.S. government agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others, for services like IT modernization, public health, and environmental consulting. The exact amount can fluctuate year to year based on contract awards and renewals, but in 2024, ICF's federal government revenue reflects a steady reliance on these contracts, consistent with its historical focus on government clients, which has hovered around 50-55% of total revenue in recent years.

This is what the climate change cult has been all about, not ideology or science, but the grifting opportunities. It's always been about the money.

#ClimateAssessment #ClimateChnage #Trump #ICF #Consulting #Grifters

Share