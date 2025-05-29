Energy Security and Freedom

Jeff Chestnut
2h

Anyone who doesn’t understand the lengths grid operators have gone to fitted accommodation of wind and solar has their head in the sand, and us in fur a were rude awakening. The costs for the fake transition and subsidies of wind and solar are going to the rate payers bill - oh after passing through several money grabbing siphons. The wind and solar lobbying expense is far greater than a very high end dinner and entertainment for politicians if they bought dinner every day of the year for every politician in office - this has become back pocket money.

Now the grid operator is accommodating all of the grift with Byzantine rules on take or pay benefits to wind and solar generators. The spiral of the system adds cost every turn - which is a constant in a spiral.

We need to eject politicians and elect better morality into office.

Lee
1h

The other aspect of this silliness is that by giving cheap or free power to neighboring states it makes the neighbors gas and coal plants less efficient and lowers their revenue, ultimately leading to closure. California imports 20% of its power from neighboring states while trying their best to put those same state’s generators out of business.

Not a fan of central planning, BUT before hooking up excess renewables there should be a requirement for sufficient battery storage to absorb the excess power without bothering the neighbors . That’ll kill it, by the way.

