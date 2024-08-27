I had the wonderful opportunity to be a guest on “Green Washed” on Reality Check Radio out of New Zealand several weeks ago. I was interviewed by Jaspreet Boparai and Don Nicolson, two fascinating individuals. Moreover, it was such good fun they actually invited me back for an update on what’s happening here in America, including the failure of the Secret Service to protect Donald Trump and the US political landscape in the lead-up to the election. We also, as you might expect, talked energy, climate politics, corporatism and more.

You can hear the latest episode by clicking on the image below:

Click the image open the link and you'll be able to play the whole show, although I'm told by some that it's best to download the interview and then play it.

I also did an interview not so long ago with my friend Jason Spiess at The Crude Life out in North Dakota. You can find that one here if you prefer to listen rather than read what I have to say.

