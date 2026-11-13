Guest Post from Craig Rucker and Peter Murphy at CFACT.

Every year at COP, the CFACT team makes the trek to the Green Zone — the official free-speech sandbox where NGOs, businesses, and regular people are supposedly allowed to engage on climate. Once upon a time it actually had some life: protests, sharp booths, even music. Those days are long gone.

These days the Green Zone is better described as the “Greenwash Zone.” It’s a dull parade of startups and corporate giants polishing their climate credentials and angling for a quick buck off the net-zero gravy train. The energy is gone. It feels more like a morgue than a marketplace of ideas.

The one spot that showed a pulse was the Turkish government’s “education” pavilion. There you could watch videos of schoolkids being fed the standard climate-doom script, play games designed to reinforce the UN narrative, and watch costumed animal mascots parade around for effect. Outside, a makeshift band of delegates banged on plastic bottles, oil drums, and other recycled junk to promote recycling. It was a little clownish, but at least it wasn’t dead.

Otherwise, the place was flat. Which, come to think of it, is probably a preview of life under a Green New Deal / Net Zero economy.

Our turn

CFACT showed up in referee zebra shirts and tried to raise a banner in an area that didn’t require UN permission. The message was simple:

“0-31 … Three Decades of UN COP Flops … End Net Zero.”

We followed the rules. The problem was getting there. The site is blocked off from normal public access, so we had to take a UN shuttle. As soon as we boarded, UN and Turkish security stopped us and demanded we unfurl the banner. They stumbled a bit on the word “Flop,” but they had no trouble understanding “No Net Zero.”

That was enough. We were pulled off the bus, surrounded by about a dozen police, and questioned. In the end they let us go — on the condition we toss the banner. We dropped it in a nearby dumpster.

So much for free speech and “dialog” at COP.

There were more ironies abounding.

The Peoples’ Republic of China continues to have a major presence at COP summits, with one of the largest pavilions to showcase their carbon mitigation projects, even as they emit nearly one-third of global carbon emissions in the planet, up sharply each year, as CFACT pointed out earlier this week.

Surprisingly, the world’s largest land mass and a major oil producer, Russia, showed up at COP31 after not participating in years past. It’s pavilion, however, went sharply against the climate narrative and was out of place by displaying how cold is the Russian Arctic, including a mannequin bundled up in arctic weather gear.

Lastly, we saw a raw, unsubtle display of non-governmental organization on a panel that discussed the mental health impacts of climate change, such as they are (or not). Litiana Lagibalava, the Pacific Partner Coordinator of the Climate Health Alliance made a blatant appeal for funding to counsel young children on dealing with climate change before any hurricanes, floods, heat waves or extreme weather takes hold.

Unmentioned in this panel, sponsored by the thoroughly disreputable World Health Organization, was the psychological effects of climate propaganda and junk science taught to children worldwide, especially in the U.S. To the extent children have climate anxiety or mental health issues, it is less about extreme weather and more due to adults in classrooms telling them the world will “pass the tipping point” in 2030, or burn up by 2050 or 2080, or not to have children, and on and on.

There’s an answer for that: science and the truth. The world will go on, livable and adaptable, even as climate goes on changing

That’s the report from the ground. The climate circus rolls on, but the opposition is still here — even if we have to keep finding new ways to make the point.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free-market environmental think tank community in Washington, D.C., addressing intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

#UN #Climate #COP31 #ClimateChange #CFACT #CraigRucker #UNclimate #GreenZone # #Grifters #Greenwash

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