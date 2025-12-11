According to Grok, BHP is an Australian multinational mining company, It started out in 1885 in New South Wales as the Broken Hill Proprietary Company, founded in 1885 in Broken Hill, New South Wales. “Nicknamed “the Big Australian” for its historical dominance in the country’s industry, BHP expanded into steel production, iron ore, and other other commodities. “Today, headquartered in Melbourne, it is one of the world’s largest mining companies by market capitalization. It focuses on essential commodities,” such as iron ore, copper, coal, nickel and potash.

BHP is a big company, worth roughly $151 billion in US dollars, and it does over $50 billion in sales annually, so it cannot be ignored. When it says the climate thing is passe, it matters.

Until an hour or so ago, and still on its website, BHP has done the green virtual signaling thing to appease the climate ideologues, grifters, and politicians. What it says it’s all about, is this:

“We’re focused on resources the world needs to develop responsibly and decarbonise"

Well…maybe. Jo Nova, as usual, has the real take on where things stand at the moment, as Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is being told the facts of life by BHP:

It was never about The Science And so we find that the global consensus quietly dispersed, there were no press releases, no ceremonies, just the dawning realization that nearly everyone had left the party without saying goodbye. And they didn’t wait for the UN to say “the science” was fine. The herd is on the move regardless… One of the top majordomos at BHP delivers the bad news to Anthony Albanese. Everywhere on Earth is more attractive to a miner than Australia is. The world has changed, and everyone wants cheap energy, critical minerals, and lower taxes and other countries are giving it to them. Even Canada (ferrgoodnesssake!) is “walking back policies that the country can’t afford”. While Australia is the last nation on Earth steaming ahead to Renewable-nirvana. Brandon Craig specifically mentions problems with climate targets, competitively priced energy, and Net Zero. In the nicest possible way, he’s telling our PM that his Net Zero plan is a dog.

The two things BHP particularly wants are the corporate tax rate lowered from 30 to 20% and reliable cheap power. Brandon Craig is working in Argentina to develop the Vicuna copper project. He points out the tax rate there fell from 35% to 25% under the leadership of Javier Millei. And the successes of small government in Argentina are spreading to Chile — where voters go to the polls this weekend, and are expected to also elect “a hard right leader”. According to Craig, the word is that it’s likely the next government in Chile will improve their tax regime because they are competing with Argentina for mining investment. The effect of liberty is infectious, isn’t it?”

#BHP #Coal #Mining #Electricity #Australia #NetZero

Share