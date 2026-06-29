Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Pennsylvania radical green groups, including PennFuture, the Center for Coalfield Justice, and the Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter, continued a full-court press against AI data centers in the Keystone State yesterday.

Just the other day, we reported that Food & Water Watch had assembled dozens (perhaps one hundred at most) protesters in Harrisburg on Tuesday to support a bill (Senate Bill 1359) that would (if signed by Governor Shapiro) ban new data center development in PA for three years (see PA Antis Rally in Harrisburg to Destroy Data Center Opportunities).

Yesterday, the aforementioned green groups held a briefing to support a different data center bill, House Bill (HB) 1834, which does not outright ban new data centers the way SB 1359 does, but has the same effect.

Pennsylvania Democrats in the House passed HB 1834 back in March (see PA House Dems Pass Bill Aimed at Banning New Data Centers). We outlined what’s in the bill and why it’s bad in that post, which you should read for background. Our main objection is that it forces data centers to use “clean” energy (i.e., non-fossil fuels). The sponsors designed it that way in order to block new data center projects.

The fact that three of the most fringe-left anti-shale groups in PA are supporting HB 1834 is all you need to know. And oh, hey, they also support a “moratorium” on new data centers (à la SB 1359), too.

Environmental groups urged legislators to pass Pennsylvania House Bill 1834 to protect residents from higher electrical bills, strain on the regional power grid and potential air, water and noise pollution. Pennsylvania wasn’t the first place for data center development to take place, but in the past few years it’s been the focus of hyperscalers and others who are attracted to the available land and low energy costs in the commonwealth. That has led to major projects like the massive Homer City natural gas power plant and potential data center campus that is under construction, as well as smaller projects in Springdale, Shippingport and elsewhere. It’s also caused pushback from officials and residents who say they don’t want data centers and power plants in their towns. “They are not only a new industry but the facilities are able to be built at a speed that cannot be matched by decision makers,” said Adam Nagel, vice president of government affairs for PennFuture.

PennFuture, the Center for Coalfield Justice and the Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter held a briefing Wednesday expressing support for HB 1834, otherwise known as the Data Center Act, sponsored by state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Beaver County. It would place restrictions on data center development, including making sure that developers don’t pass on the costs of infrastructure or power generation to consumers; require an increasing percentage of the power to come from clean energy sources; and require data centers to reduce power consumption during heavy usage periods. “Although House Bill 1834 does not address all of our concerns on its own, it is an essential step forward to protect our environment, our public health and an affordable and reliable electricity supply,” said Tom Schuster, director of the Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter. HB 1834 passed the Pennsylvania House in March but hasn’t been voted on in the Senate. One area of particular focus is Washington and Greene counties, where there are potential data center and power plant developments. “Like fracking before it, we are headed full speed into this without adequate protections in place,” said Nina Victoria, community advocate for the Center for Coalfield Justice. “Instead of repeating our past mistakes, our leaders must take steps to pass strict regulations like HB1834. That will prevent Pennsylvanians from being confronted with more pollution and an even worse affordability crisis.” Victoria also said there needs to be a statewide moratorium on data center development to allow policymakers and legislators to enact regulations. Each said they are generally supportive of each of the bills in the Legislature that would put a temporary moratorium on data center development.*

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget who funds all these radical NGOs; the Heinz and Haas families and big green grifters everywhere. It’s all a big fraud engineered to utilize green true believers as shills to advance their own special interests. NOG reform now! This doesn’t mean data centers do not involve some real issues or that folks shouldn’t press those issues, only that much of the organized opposition is not grass roots, but, rather, funded by special interests.

#DataCenters #MDN #Pennsylvania #DefactoBan #NaturalGas #CleanEnergy

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