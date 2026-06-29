Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
41m

The AI Data Centers (like all industry expansion) needs plans. I believe because this “industry” because of all the money behind it, has not stopped to plan. They are building these massive industrial complexes right next to what was once quiet subdivisions.

Does this remind you of what wind farms look like?

Has anyone from these groups stopped to question “How can we do this in a way that blends in? Building big in an industrial complex way is not bad. Everyone knows that we need our industrial areas for warehousing and processing. These areas are delivered their big electricity and natural gas and water, because it’s needed there. If the Data Center Group wants to build outside of these areas, that’s fine, but just plan to fit.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture