This latest Reuters story is yet another indication that the Big Green Grift is imploding as one project after another is cancelled because no amount of subsidies can make them economic or attractive to consumers.

Green hydrogen developers are cancelling projects and trimming investments around the world, raising the prospect of longer than targeted reliance on fossil fuels. The challenges facing the sector have exposed its initial ambitions as unrealistic. Hard-to-electrify industries that were seen as ideal candidates for green hydrogen, such as steelmaking and long-distance transportation, have found that transition to the low-carbon fuel looks prohibitively expensive. The gap between ambition and reality in Europe shows the extent of the reset happening within the industry, said Jun Sasamura, hydrogen manager at research company Westwood Global Energy. Only about a fifth of planned hydrogen projects across the European Union are likely to come online by the end of the decade, he said. That equates to roughly 12 GW of production capacity against an EU target of 40 GW, Westwood Global Energy data shows…

Companies say that high costs and a lack of demand for green hydrogen have rendered many plans unprofitable. "Green hydrogen was an inflated expectation that has turned into a valley of disillusionment," said Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, chief executive of Portuguese power company EDP (EDP.LS), opens new tab. "What’s missing is the demand. There are 400 million euros ($464.2 million) of subsidies for hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, but we need someone to buy the hydrogen." The company has several projects in advanced stages but cannot move forward because of a lack of buyers, said Ana Quelhas, EDP's hydrogen chief and co-chair of the European Renewable Hydrogen Coalition. Across the border, Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC), opens new tab has shelved plans to increase capacity at a green hydrogen plant with electrolyser capacity of 20 MW until it finds buyers for additional output, company executive Iban Molina said at an energy event in Madrid.

Big Green is taking one hit after another, and when even Reuters is talking about it, you know the gig is up.

