Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

Green stupidity is only being allowed because the largely apathetic public hasn’t experienced a major disruption in their lives yet. When it happens, hold on tight!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture