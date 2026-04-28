Guest Post by Ronald Stein P.E. and Frits Byron Soepyan.

Executive Orders in the United States are moving the country away from electric vehicles (EVs) and wind and solar electricity systems. Executive Orders issued by President Trump on January 20, 2025, ended the EV mandate, giving consumers back the power to choose the car they want to drive. Then, on July 7, 2025, an Executive Order ended taxpayer subsidies for “unreliable electricity sources like wind and solar.”

However, many regions of the world are continuing with the development of wind and solar electricity systems, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.

Shockingly, the continued “green” movement outside the United States by the Green Energy Ideologues is bringing back the humanity and environmental atrocities associated with “Blood Diamonds.”

In 2017, Sky News explored the Congo cobalt mines, where miners, adults and children alike, were exploited. This video sheds light on the inhumane conditions where the miners worked, as well as the health issues that arise from exposure to dangerous chemicals.

Later, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations, published in 2021, describes the human atrocities among people living in poverty to enable wealthy countries to go “green.” This book discusses how unethical and immoral it is to financially encourage China and African nations to continue exploiting their people and inflicting environmental degradation, just so wealthy countries can go “green.”

Afterward, in 2024, an article was published in LifeSiteNews.com that first lists the purported benefits, made by the governments of various Western nations, of increased use of EVs and alternative electricity systems. These purported benefits include improvements to human livelihood and the environment.

However, evidence from scientific articles suggests otherwise, where environmental destruction takes place during the mining of the required metals, the operation, and the decommissioning of EVs and wind and solar electricity systems. The article also discusses the unreliability and high costs of these technologies, as well as the use of child labor and the adverse health effects that result from the mining of the required metals for these technologies.

Have these human atrocities and environmental degradation in developing countries lessened since then? Unfortunately, the answer is “no.”

In his documentary, Electric Vehicles: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, released in 2025, Larry Elder confirmed that the production of EVs involves child labor and is more harmful to the environment than the production of gas-powered cars.

Furthermore, according to Dr. C. Michael Hogan, physicist and Chairman of the Board of the California Arts and Sciences Institute, in the Congo, most of the mining of the materials that are needed for EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines involves child slave labor. Combined, as many as 2,000 children die a year from handling these toxic materials.

In 2024, the solar panels at the Fighting Jays Solar Farm in Fort Bend County, Texas, which cover 3,300 acres, were damaged by hail, leaving locals concerned about possible land contamination. A similar event took place in 2025, where the solar panels at the Samson Solar Energy Center in Lamar County, Texas, were damaged by “devastating high winds.” Likewise, the locals became concerned regarding the materials that comprise these solar panels and the potential harm that these materials could bring to nearby soil, ground, and bodies of water.

Then, on March 10, 2026, a “low intensity tornado,” with a category of EF1 in the Enhanced Fujita scale, destroyed a significant portion of the Dunns Bridge I & II solar electricity systems in Indiana, potentially causing environmental damage from the possible leak of heavy metals and additional hazardous chemicals into nearby soil and groundwater from the broken solar panels. While the tornado managed to destroy the solar panels, a nearby coal power plant was not damaged, thus showing that conventional electricity systems are more resilient than alternative electricity systems.

In all of these cases, people were right to be concerned. While most solar panels for home use are made with silicon and do not contain dangerous chemicals, most of the time, the solar panels that comprise large-scale solar electricity systems are made of cadmium telluride as a cost-cutting measure. Cadmium telluride contains cadmium and tellurium, with the former recognized by the U.S. EPA as a toxic substance, and the latter having the potential to damage the kidney, heart, skin, lung, and digestive organs.

Unfortunately, wind turbines are no better. In an interview conducted by California Insider in 2026, Dr. C. Michael Hogan highlighted that offshore wind turbines have killed more than 5,900 whales. The survey and installation processes for these offshore wind turbines can produce sound levels of more than 200 decibels.

We would be deaf if exposed to this kind of sound level. Because whales’ ears are similar to ours, with the same kind of ear structure, but larger, exposing them to this kind of sound level also causes them to lose their hearing. Because whales rely on communication and sonar, losing their hearing is equivalent to a death sentence.

In the same interview, Dr. Hogan also pointed out that offshore wind turbines exact a heavy death toll on humans. The workers maintaining these wind turbines are mostly young people in their late 20s and 30s, with no serious technical background. They are required to climb a 300-foot tower manually, with no elevator and no enclosure, with only a rope to catch them if they fall.

Moreover, the workers handle very complex electrical machinery in the gearboxes. Exposure to these dangerous conditions results in fatalities from falling or electrocution. In Europe alone, “practically every week, there’s a worker death.”

Dr. Hogan also discussed explosions occurring in battery storage plants during his interview, which was the main topic of the interview. These battery storage plants are built to store the excess power produced by wind and solar electricity systems for later use. Whenever these explosions occur, the release of toxic materials results in adverse effects for both humans and the environment.

Given all of these issues with wind and solar electricity systems, their use for electricity generation should be discontinued for the good of humanity and the environment.

Please share this information with teachers, students, and friends to encourage Energy Literacy conversations at the family dinner table.

Click this link to Sign up for Energy Literacy from Ronald Stein.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, energy consultant, speaker, author of books and articles on energy, environmental policy, and human rights.

Frits Byron Soepyan, Ph.D., graduated from The University of Tulsa with a doctoral degree in chemical engineering. During his Ph.D. studies, Dr. Soepyan developed the Tulsa University Sand Transport – Optimization and Ranking Methodology (TUSTORM) computer program, which has been used by Chevron in major capital projects. Dr. Soepyan currently works as a Science and Research Associate at the CO 2 Coalition.

#BloodDiamonds #Exploitation #Soepyan #RonStein #CleanEnergy #Electric

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