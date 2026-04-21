The great Kathryn Porter recently gave a superb speech in Namibia that addresses the fundamental problems with renewables. A condensed version follows:

The question before us – green energy versus baseload energy is often presented as a simple choice. But for developing countries, it is anything but simple. And it’s not a question of ideology. It‘s a question of engineering, economics, and, most importantly, human welfare. Across Africa, the central energy challenge remains how to deliver reliable, affordable energy to support development. Hundreds of millions of people still lack consistent access to power – for them, energy policy is not an abstract debate about carbon, it’s about whether hospitals can operate, whether businesses can grow, and whether children can study after sunset…

Van Eck Power Station in Namibia

Organisations such as the International Energy Agency talk of Namibia having “world-class solar and wind resources” and claim that renewables can lower electricity costs in the country… But we must be careful not to confuse potential with reality. The fundamental challenge with renewables is intermittency. It may seem trivial to point this out, but surprisingly often people forget: solar does not generate at night. And the wind does not always blow. Arguments that “it’s always windy somewhere” have proven to be overly optimistic in Europe, where high weather correlation between markets sees periods of low wind output coinciding. This means that, on their own, these technologies cannot provide continuous power. There is another aspect of intermittency that is often overlooked, and that is the relationship between when electricity is generated and when it is actually needed. Electricity demand does not remain constant throughout the day. It follows a pattern. In most systems, demand rises in the morning as people wake up and businesses begin operating. It may dip slightly during the middle of the day, before rising sharply again in the evening when people return home, cook, heat or cool their homes, and switch on appliances. This evening peak is typically the most challenging period for power systems. It’s the time when demand is highest, and reliability matters most. And it is precisely at this moment that solar generation disappears. Even in countries with excellent solar resources, where capacity factors may reach 25 – 30%, solar output is concentrated in the middle of the day and doesn’t align with the periods of highest demand. This creates a structural mismatch within the system. Wind can sometimes help to offset this, but it’s highly variable and cannot be relied upon to generate at specific times. There are many periods where low wind conditions persist across large geographic areas simultaneously. The result is that even with significant investment in wind and solar capacity, power systems still require firm, dispatchable generation that can be relied upon to meet demand during peak periods. This isn’t a marginal issue, it goes to the heart of system design. It means that renewables cannot replace conventional generation one-for-one. Instead, can only be layered on top of a system that still requires sufficient capacity to meet demand at any time of day, under any weather conditions. In effect, that means the use of wind and solar requires building not one system, but two: one to generate energy when the weather allows, and another to ensure that electricity is always available when people need it. This is a big reason why grids with large amounts of intermittent renewables have very high electricity prices…

Solar Power Plant Karibib in Namibia, by Hp.Baumeler - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63543481

Much has been made of the declining cost of wind and solar. But these headline figures often exclude system costs: transmission upgrades, backup generation, storage, and balancing services. Renewables have low energy density – that is they take up more space than conventional generation and require more wires to connect them. For example, a good-sized gas power station would have a capacity of about 800 MW and needs one grid connection. An 800 MW windfarm would need 60 wind turbines, each of which needs to be connected. But the gas power station would run over 90% of the time versus about 30% for wind. So you’d need 3x as many wind turbines to get the same electricity per year as the gas plant. That translates to about 180s the amount of wires. That’s a big incremental cost. Intermittent generation requires backup – that is generation or storage that is available when it’s not windy or sunny. Batteries are not a good solution at scale – they are unable to store the amount of electricity needed to provide efficient backup, and run out quickly – even the best batteries today run out in about 4 hours. Whether you choose batteries or conventional generation for backup, it requires significant capital investment to build them and connect them to the grid. Then you also have to manage the real time variability that wind and solar produce. Every cloud and every gust of wind affects electrical output. But, as I described earlier, supply and demand need to be closely matched in real time, so balancing out the effect of this variability requires more intervention by system operators at a significantly higher cost than for conventional generation. So in practice, integrating renewables at scale requires significant additional investment and significantly higher ongoing costs for operating the grid. For countries with high borrowing costs, this can be a major constraint. What appears cheap at the project level is generally very expensive at the system level… But it’s also not necessarily the case that wind and solar power are truly green or truly ethical. And I hope you will forgive me for sounding somewhat cross about this, but developed nations are often exporting their pollution to the developing world. A good example is Canada, where a new energy policy is under consideration that would involve a lot of wind power, a lot more grid infrastructure and therefore the use of a very large amount of copper. Yet Canada’s last remaining copper smelter has warned it faces closure since environmental regulations in Canada are forcing plant upgrades that are unlikely to be economic. Canada is developing a copper-intensive energy policy to support green energy, but it will have to import the necessary copper because it’s too dirty to produce locally. This is gross hypocrisy and it is evident across the developed world. Wind in particular requires rare earth magnets yet most countries ban their production on the grounds the process is highly polluting…

An energy system that reduces emissions but leaves people without reliable power is not truly sustainable. Nor is a system that depends on exploitative supply chains. A pragmatic approach is needed, which combines renewables with firm generation, investing in grid infrastructure, and developing institutional capacity. Where population density is low, local solar plus battery solutions might make sense, supported by diesel generators to give higher resilience. Often fuel distribution systems are already developed. Where hydro and geothermal energy can be exploited, these often have the highest social benefit since they are dispatchable and not intermittent. Solar power in Africa has a capacity factor of between 25 and 32%, so in the best case it is approaching that of wind. These low capacity factors are extremely important to consider when planning a grid. For the most part, space is not a limiting factor, but there will be a major requirement for grid infrastructure, and such low capacity factors impose a large requirement for backup generation and storage. Nuclear is also a very good option. It’s often dismissed as too expensive but in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, standardised nuclear plants have been delivered at costs of around USD 5-6 billion per unit, a fraction of the cost seen in Europe and the US. This tells us that nuclear is not inherently expensive. It becomes expensive designs are constantly changed, when regulatory processes become uncertain and fragmented, and when projects are subject to legal challenges and other delays. In other words, cost is not just a function of technology, it’s a function of execution… A national grid would need to be built around a backbone of firm, dispatchable generation… Gas-fired power stations are relatively quick to build, flexible to operate, and well suited to supporting grid stability. Developing gas as part of the energy system will also require gas infrastructure: pipelines, processing facilities, and potentially import capacity if domestic production is delayed. Namibia currently has very limited gas infrastructure, so this would require significant upfront investment and careful planning. But this is not unusual – all energy systems require infrastructure, whether it is pipelines for gas, transmission networks for renewables, or supply chains for fuel imports. The key question is not whether infrastructure is required, but whether it delivers value. Gas infrastructure has the advantage of supporting firm, dispatchable generation that underpins system stability and enables economic activity. It can also be developed in stages, aligned with demand growth, reducing the risk of over-investment. In that sense, it offers a more flexible pathway to building a reliable energy system than many alternatives… And finally, any system should be designed with the future in mind. As demand grows and institutions develop, there may be a role for more capital-intensive technologies such as nuclear or additional hydropower. But these must be approached in a way that reflects Namibia’s economic and institutional realities. Small nuclear reactors could be a very good solution, avoiding the need for gas, but there are significant challenges to deployment. In short, the objective is not to maximise any one technology, but to build a system that is balanced, resilient, and capable of supporting long-term development, widening access to energy and helping to reduce poverty. Only by taking a balanced and pragmatic approach can outcomes that are both sustainable and equitable be achieved. This requires careful planning, strong institutions, and a willingness to engage with complexity. But it also requires honesty. Honesty about the limits of different technologies. Honesty about costs. And honesty about the trade-offs that cannot be avoided. The debate about energy is too often framed in moral terms, as though there is a single “right” answer that applies everywhere. But energy systems are not moral philosophies. They are physical systems, governed by the laws of physics, constrained by economics, and shaped by the realities of geography and development. For countries like Namibia, the priority should be to deliver reliable, affordable electricity that supports growth, reduces poverty, and improves quality of life. That means building systems that work under real conditions rather than idealised ones. Systems that can withstand shocks, manage variability, and provide power not just when the sun shines or the wind blows, but whenever it’s needed. It also means ensuring that the benefits of energy development are widely shared. That communities gain not just access to electricity, but economic opportunity, while being protected from the environmental and social harms that can accompany both extraction and infrastructure development. There is no single solution. There is no perfect technology. But there are better and worse ways to design a system. The best systems are those that recognise the strengths and limitations of each technology, and combine them in a way that is balanced, resilient, and grounded in reality. The aim should not be to follow a global narrative, but to build a system that works for Namibia. A system that delivers power when it is needed, at a price people can afford, and that supports long-term development. Because ultimately, the question is not whether an energy system is green. The question is whether it works

#Namibia #Africa #KathrynPorter #Climate #Electrification #EnergyTransition #Solar #Wind #NaturalGas #Nuclear

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