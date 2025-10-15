Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

It’s happening. After decades of saying that they needed the special government help–but also that they were cheaper and competitive (!)–the economically incorrect energies and their technologies are facing a real free market.

The chart below from social media lists some of the current deadlines for major energy subsidies.

And with the end of special government favor will come the clean-up.

Expect wind/solar decommissionings and removal to begin outpacing replacement/new additions in the years ahead. Expect EV charging stations to be removed as demand contracts (“It is getting easier to find EV chargers in the U.S. just as the market for electric vehicles hits the skids.”) [1]

Also, expect lawsuits as long-term rooftop-solar contracts are erased by company bankruptcies (how to exit such contracts is a cottage industry). Garbage in - garbage out.

[1] Jennifer Hiller, “Growth in U.S. EV Chargers Comes as Drivers Veer Away,” Wall Street Journal (October 6, 2025)

Editor’s Comment: Bob Bradley makes a great point above. There will be major fallout as the world wakes up to the fact that it was all one big scam to reward grifters and power seekers. And no one, but no one, will want to admit they were scammed, so the lies will continue as long as possible to avoid the huge costs of cleanup.

Think, for example, about that taxpayer-funded EV charging station in your municipal parking lot that almost no one is using. It will malfunction at some point. There will be no grant funding to fix it. Your Village Board will, of course, decide there are higher priorities than fixing a piece of equipment no one uses. So, it will stand there for years with a sign saying it’s “Out of Service,” until someone decides it’s a safety hazard and takes it out, again at taxpayer expense.

This is how it will all go. But, for now, the lying continues. Indeed, the website from which the above image comes says stuff such as this:

The Inflation Reduction Act promised something extraordinary. Cheaper solar panels on rooftops. Heat pumps in homes. Electric vehicles in driveways and chargers at grocery stores. Lower energy bills for families, schools, and businesses. All while juicing US manufacturing and cutting carbon pollution at a record pace. Then came the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). And just like that, an urgent countdown clock started ticking… Now, the programs that were supposed to make our homes and communities more resilient, safe, affordable, and equitable are now expiring fast – we’re talking about months and even weeks. Here’s the bit of good news: The chance to save and invest is still here – for now. If we get the word out quickly, we can help a lot of people claim these incentives before they disappear. While we’re at it, our advocacy action will help keep the clean energy transition moving forward – despite the administration’s best efforts… Homes, businesses, and – for the first time – community institutions like schools, city governments, and nonprofits can directly access tax credits on the following clean energy improvements. Solar panels – Homes, schools, and nonprofits can turn their rooftops into mini power plants and cut utility bills for decades with up to 30% off through 2025.

Energy efficiency upgrades & home audits – Seal drafts, insulate like a pro, and get available rebates through 2025 in certain states.

Heat pumps (and geothermal heat pumps) – Up to 3x more efficiently than fossil fuel heating systems and get up to $2,000 off qualifying models through 2025. Even good for cold climates, typically down to slightly colder than 0°F — and if it’s colder than that, geothermal’s your friend.

Electric vehicles — Kiss gas stations goodbye and instant torque hello (oh and lower operating costs than gas cars that can save people thousands over a vehicle’s lifetime?!) with up to $7,500 off new and $4,000 off used through Sept 30 2025 for qualifying buyers. (You may also be able to access discounts when leasing too with certain available tax credits!)

EV chargers — Charge at home for and pay about half as much in fuel for the average driver each month compared to filling up the tank for gas-powered vehicles. Rural and low-income households can get up to $1,000/item off installation costs through June 30, 2026.

Home battery storage — Can be installed in just one-to-two days, keeps the lights on during outages, and stores solar for later with 30% off the cost.

What a con! And, there is zero embarrassment with grabbing subsidies paid for by consumers and simultaneously claiming all the above somehow reduce costs to consumers. Likewise, they couldn’t care less that they’re imposing costs that will continue for generations as we clean up this mess.

#GreenEnergy #MasterResource #Bradley #Climate #ClimateChange #TaxCredits #IRA #OBBA #CleanEnergy #Subsidies

Share