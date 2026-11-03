Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

The discussion on wind/solar/batterirs needs to move to the wisdom of injecting DC power into an AC grid. The negative impacts and damage and difficulties are well documented so let’s have the discussion about the real issue. Application of these technologies is a misapplication at the grid level. The grifters paradise needs to come to an abrupt end.

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