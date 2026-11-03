Guest Post from Vijay Jayaraj at the CO2 Coalition.

The road out of my hometown in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu runs between rows of wind turbines. For most of my life I treated them as scenery, admiring them as a technical marvel.

Danish engineers helped install the state’s first 110 turbines between 1985 and 1992, and the Muppandal cluster in Kanyakumari district grew into India’s largest onshore wind farm at 1.5 gigawatts. By 2012, wind was delivering up to 35% of the state’s electricity for days at a stretch, a share that industry observers said only Denmark had matched.

In 2017, a friend who ran a factory told me how erratic swings in electricity supply had caused damage and lost orders, wiping out months of profits. He linked the problem to the surging and fading of wind power on the grid. That was a warning. Nine years later, the entire state is experiencing the same grid failures at a far higher cost.

Poster child no more

Few Indian states received as much international praise for its renewable energy as Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the World Economic Forum recognized the state for generating more wind power than Sweden or Denmark, the Scandinavian countries that climate activists hold up as models.

Wind accounted for more than 28% of Tamil Nadu’s installed generating capacity, well ahead of Gujarat’s 19%. Today, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka lead India in wind installations, with Gujarat and Tamil Nadu alone holding nearly half the national total.

Now look at what that reputation buys in October 2026.

Tamil Nadu has signed the costliest power purchase deals in the country to keep the lights on during evening hours. The state confirmed it will buy 1,500 megawatts for six peak hours every day from October 15 to 31, mostly from natural gas plants at a cost of about $527,000 a day. Those emergency rates run six to seven times higher than an existing contract for thermal power and nearly double the rate being paid by a neighboring state.

Where the electricity went

Officials blame a heatwave for the need to buy additional power. Peak demand jumped nearly 30%, driven by El Niño conditions that kept air conditioners and fans running long after the usual summer peak. Central generating stations also cut back on generation to accommodate scheduled maintenance.

But the real culprit is a drop in wind production to about 14% of what contracts had promised. Nobody should be surprised. The wind season in Tamil Nadu ends every year around this time. Solar output drops to zero after sunset, which explains why the shortage is between 6 p.m. and midnight. Hydropower, a weather-bound source that depends on reservoir levels and monsoon inflows, offered no meaningful rescue.

Consider who filled the gap. Every bidder in the emergency tender was a gas-fired generator, some of them in Assam 1,400 miles away. Gas won because it starts and stops on command. The state that spent three decades celebrating wind turbines now pays a premium for the one quality they cannot offer – on-demand dispatchability.

Tamil Nadu is India’s second-largest state economy, with a quarter of its output coming from manufacturing, which requires an affordable, continuous supply of electricity.

This month, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu’s fourth-largest city, knitwear factories reported production losses as computerized machines failed under sudden outages and low voltage. They suffered the same damage my friend had described nine years ago. Spinning mills near Madurai were told to switch to diesel generators, whose electricity costs significantly more than the grid’s.

Tamil Nadu’s planners must stop relating to installed wind capacity as if it were a reliable source. A turbine that produces at 14% of its contracted level during peak demand cannot support a power grid for many millions of people. India’s second-largest economy needs an energy supply based on coal, natural gas, and nuclear.

Originally published at The Washignton Times, October 28th, 2026.

#India #Wind #WindEnergy #NaturalGas #Power #Energy #CO2Coalition #VijayJayaraj

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO 2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

Share