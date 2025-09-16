Guest Post from Ronald Stein, P.E.

Even though about 80% of the global population of 8 billion people are living on less than $10 per day, the world’s 825 operational oil refineries are processing more than 100 million barrels a day of crude oil to support the thousands of products and transportation fuels demanded by humanity on this planet.

The zero-emission movement has the delusion that just electricity generated from wind and solar can replace refineries and the crude oil that they process to support the variety of products in our materialistic society.

The products and fuels processed from crude oil through refineries that sit on vast acreage sites are the foundation of longer, healthier lives.

In 1900, the average life expectancy was 32 years; by 2021, it had more than doubled to 71 years. Today, it exceeds 75 years. The growing medical industry of doctors, medications, and hospitals has contributed significantly to the health and well-being of humanity.

The United States consumes more than 20 million barrels a day of that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil through its 131 active oil refineries to support the supply chain of the products and transportation fuels demanded in America.

Today, hospitals and the medical industry benefit from thousands of products derived from the oil processed through refineries, including plastics and synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals, and a wide range of fuels such as LPG, gasoline, kerosene, diesel, lubricants, and asphalt for roads.

Nearly half of the world’s population depends on synthetic fertilizers made from fossil fuels for the supply chain of food to feed the masses.

Special notes for those net-zero enthusiasts:

The USA refineries, sitting on vast acreage sites that can easily exceed 1,000 acres, only process crude oil to meet the product demands of society. If society did not demand those products, there would be no need for that crude oil to be processed, and thus no need for refineries! Due to wind and solar renewables’ inability to make any products, there are 181 new refinery units that are planned or announced, mostly in poorer developing countries, to process crude oil into the products and fuels demanded by those living on this planet, to begin operations worldwide by 2030.

Trucks that use transportation fuels from refined crude oil transported more than 70% of the total value of the goods shipped across the country, goods that are also based on refined crude oil.

For product-dependent hospitals, there isn’t a single, specific number for how many products there are in a hospital because it varies by facility size, specialty, and services offered, but it encompasses a vast range of items from basic supplies like bandages and syringes to complex equipment like MRI machines and ventilators.

The types of products include general supplies, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, medications, and patient-care items, which are managed through a hospital’s inventory system. Common product categories at hospitals include a wide array of products that are based on the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil at refineries, including:

Supplies: Items like bandages, dressings, gloves, syringes, needles, and oxygen tanks are used daily for patient care and hygiene. Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment: Devices such as stethoscopes, cardiac monitors, blood pressure monitors, and ECG machines help assess a patient’s condition. Treatment & Surgical Equipment: This category includes ventilators, infusion pumps, surgical instruments, defibrillators, and specialized lighting for operating rooms. Patient Transport & Comfort: Gurneys, beds, and other equipment designed for patient movement and comfort are essential in any hospital. Medications: Hospitals maintain a stock of various medicines and therapies to treat different illnesses and conditions. Hospital Size and Capacity: Larger hospitals generally require more extensive inventories than smaller facilities. Specialties and Services: Hospitals specializing in specific areas, such as cardiology or orthopedics, will have a greater quantity of related products. Technological Advancements: The adoption of new and complex medical technologies, such as advanced imaging systems, directly adds to the variety and number of products. Inventory Management: To manage this wide range of products, hospitals use inventory management systems to track resources, prevent shortages, control costs, and ensure that clinicians have access to necessary supplies.

Another point that renewable enthusiasts do not comprehend is that everything that needs electricity, like cardiac monitors, electrocardiogram machines, infusion pumps, X-ray machines, etc., are all made from the processed crude oil that goes through refineries.

For wealthy countries, it’s shocking to comprehend that more than 80% of the 8 billion on this planet are living on less than $10/day, which means that there are more than 6 billion that have yet to join the industrial revolution.

Consequently, to meet the supply chain of products and transportation fuels for those “poor” 6 billion and replacing aging refineries, plans are in place to add 181 new refineries by 2030, reflecting continued demand for refined products that so-called wind and solar renewables are incapable of supporting.

Our material prosperity and longevity have been built on the ability to refine and process underground hydrocarbons of crude oil, coal, and natural gas into usable forms. Net-zero ideologies ignore this fundamental truth and, by doing so, risk leaving future generations with scarcity and instability.

Hospitals and the entire medical industry, and the health and well-being of billions on this planet, will suffer from the transition to wind turbines and solar panels, as those so-called renewables cannot support that supply chain of the thousands of products demanded by doctors and hospitals. These renewables only generate occasional electricity under favorable weather conditions but provide no products for humanity.

