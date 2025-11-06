CNX is a great company and has pioneered the concept of radical transparency with respect to its gas drilling program. It is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh, where the Heinz Endowments is located. The ketchup heirs are part of Pennsylvania’s ruling gentry class, of course. And, they hate gas and oil, even though one of them, Chris Heinz, once joined Hunter Biden to invest in a Ukrainian oil and gas company known as Burisma, before wisely deciding Hunter was more than a bit reckless.

Regardless, the heirs remain invested in undermining oil and gas development here in America, and especially in Pennsylvania, so they’ve apparently made CNX a target. But, CNX has flipped the script and has gone after the attacker.

What I’m talking about is a lawsuit CNX just filed against a phony media outlet called Capital & Main that published an outrageous hit piece on the company. This journal is funded by an array of NGOs, public employee unions, a Getty heir, several Disney heirs, and special interests such as the Energy Foundation, which owes its existence to solar investor Nat Simons. The Heinz Endowments a/k/a Heinz Philanthropies has in fact, given it $40,000 in each of the last two years to “to support environmental climate reporting in the region." The Energy Foundation gave it $75,000 in 2023.

None of this is surprising, of course. Politicized NGOs run by trust-funders and special interests are always behind hit pieces on the oil and gas industry. What’s different this time is that CNX, unlike so many in the industry, is turning the tables and “suing the bastards.” Will it go anywhere? I have no idea, and I don’t care because, as Mark Steyn frequently notes, the process is the punishment. That is something the environmental left has always understood, but the industry has, with a few exceptions such as Energy Transfer, largely failed to grasp. Fortunately, CNX does get it and hence the lawsuit, excerpts of which follow:

This action arises out of a “hit piece” against CNX, a Pennsylvania natural gas producer, published in an ideologically-driven — and funded — media outlet and written by a journalist with a professed agenda.

Capital & Main is a California-based environmental media outlet that is funded by renewable energy interests, including the Heinz Philanthropies, which, among other things, provides strategic support for the implementation of renewable and alternative energy solutions in Western Pennsylvania. The Heinz Philanthropies have been a frequent critic of CNX.

Although thousands of miles away from Capital & Main’s homebase in California, Capital & Main has a journalist on staff who specifically promotes her work as “investigating oil and gas and its harms in PA.” This journalist wrote the Capital & Main article at issue.

Just like other recent instances of media outlets allowing their desired narrative on a hot button issue to supersede journalistic integrity resulting in eye-popping payments to resolve defamation claims, Capital & Main published false and defamatory statements regarding CNX in an article entitled, “Pennsylvania Gas Driller: Our Operations Pose No Health Risk. You Can’t Be Serious, Activists Say.”. The Article addresses a report that CNX released entitled “Initial Results are in: Radical Public-Private Collaboration Demonstrating CNX Natural Gas Development Poses No Public Health Risks” (the “Report”). The Report is part of CNX’s Radical Transparency program — a program established through an agreement with Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro, and the state Department of Environmental Protection that provides a source of factual information and recorded environmental data on the impact of natural gas operations in Pennsylvania. Pursuant to the Radical Transparency program, CNX began monitoring and providing real-time data on air quality, waste monitoring and water quality at certain of its gas well pads. Since the inception of the Radical Transparency program, hundreds of thousands of data measurements have been collected and reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and posted on CNX’s Radical Transparency website. The Report specifically analyzed air monitoring data for two of CNX’s continuously-monitored gas well pads and compared those results to data reported by the regional air quality monitoring network maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards. As the title of the Article suggests, Capital & Main served as a mouthpiece for one-sided and unbalanced attacks by renewable energy activists against CNX’s Radical Transparency program in general and the Report in particular. Such attacks included the specific statements described in detail herein that are false and defamatory per se. Although Capital & Main purports to be a legitimate media outlet providing objective fact-based reporting, the Article lacks basic journalistic rigor and instead is nothing more than the instrumentality for a coordinated attack on CNX and its Radical Transparency program by the renewable energy interests that fund Capital & Main. CNX expects that discovery will reveal active collusion among such parties. While Capital & Main and the renewable energy activists quoted in the Article may have the right to criticize the methodology of the Report or the conclusions drawn in the Report, the Article became legally actionable when it published purportedly fact-based statements accusing CNX of such serious business misconduct as alleged fabrication of data and alleged securities market manipulation in connection with the release of the Report. For a publicly-traded corporation like CNX with a market capitalization of over $4 billion, such ideological attacks cloaked with the patina of a purported legitimate media outlet can be particularly damaging to the corporation’s reputation and goodwill leading to significant loss of shareholder value. In addition to financial harm, divisive agenda-based reporting like that practiced by Capital & Main can have the effect of demonizing the article’s subject and radicalizing individuals to act out. CNX has been forced to take additional security precautions for its personnel and property in light of the potential risks. Capital & Main purports to “report[ ] from California on the most pressing economic, environmental and social issues of our time.” Capital & Main’s purported mission is “to educate the public on matters of importance such as economic inequality, climate change, health care, threats to democracy, hate and extremism and immigration.” Capital & Main’s identification and characterization of what constitutes “matters of importance” reveals the ideological bent underlying its mission. To that end, Capital & Main is financed by a number of organizations that have a financial interest in the promotion and adoption of renewable energy including Renewable Resources Group, a private equity firm focused on the renewable energy industry. Capital & Main is also financed by the Heinz Philanthropies, which, among other things, provides strategic support for the implementation of renewable and alternative energy solutions in Western Pennsylvania. In that regard, the Heinz Philanthropies have been a frequent critic of CNX, including funding the Environmental Health Project, which released its own paper in April 2025 attacking the Report by, among other things, claiming the Report was “patently unscientific” and accusing CNX of making false claims in the Report. On its website, Capital & Main promotes that it publishes “[f]act-based reporting, not opinions.” The Article, therefore, must be evaluated as the ostensibly “[f]act-based reporting” that Capital & Main purports it to be. Although thousands of miles away from Capital & Main’s homebase in California, the Article curiously chose to focus exclusively on CNX and its activities in Pennsylvania. The author of the Article is Capital & Main journalist, Audrey Carleton. Ms. Carleton describes herself as an “environmental journalist . . . currently writing scoops, features and investigations about Pennsylvania climate policy and the influence of the oil and gas industry.” Ms. Carleton’s X (Twitter) feed (@audreyjcarleton) states that she is “investigating oil and gas and its harms in PA.” By explicitly promoting her work as “investigating oil and gas and its harms in PA,” Ms. Carleton unabashedly is not evenhanded on the issue — Ms. Carleton’s point of view is that the oil and gas industry causes harms in Pennsylvania.

It again seems curious that a California-based media outlet like Capital & Main would have a journalist on staff whose focus specifically is the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania, and the purported harms that the oil and gas industry supposedly causes in Pennsylvania no less, except when one considers Capital & Main’s funding from renewable energy interests including the Heinz Philanthropies based here in Western Pennsylvania. The Article derisively refers to the Report as “an industry-written study” that “was released to investors in August.” At first blush, it is odd — and erroneous — that the Article refers to the Report as having been “released to investors” when, in fact, the Report was published on CNX’s Positive Energy Hub, which is a CNX news hub that is available to the public in general. The reference starts to make sense, however, when considered in view of certain of the defamatory statements in the Article discussed herein. The Article states that “[t]he study, nicknamed ‘Radical Transparency’ by the natural gas operator, has struck a nerve with climate activists who dismissed it as pseudoscience that flies in the face of peer-reviewed research as well as a 2020 grand jury report that found children and adults who lived near fracking sites were prone to intense nose bleeds, ulcers and rashes.” The Article then serves as the mouthpiece for certain of those climate and renewable energy activists to make false and defamatory statements regarding CNX and the Report. First, the Article states that Dr. Ned Ketyer, identified as the president of Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania, “believes CNX’s rosy report was issued not as a good faith effort to advance science but to appease investors ahead of a ratings downgrade from investment bank Piper Sandler, which came the day after CNX issued its release” (the “Ketyer Statement”). Capital & Main, through the Ketyer Statement, accuses CNX, a publicly-traded company, of intentionally using the Report and the timing of its release to manipulate the price of CNX stock in advance of a ratings downgrade. Such alleged stock market manipulation accuses CNX of serious business misconduct, and even a potential federal crime, which constitutes defamation per se under the law. Piper Sandler did not notify CNX in advance of the ratings downgrade. Indeed, it is generally known, and on information and belief known by Dr. Ketyer, Ms. Carleton and Capital & Main, that analysts do not disclose downgrades to companies prior to publicly announcing the downgrade and did not do so here. Accordingly, it is not possible that CNX issued the Report to appease investors ahead of a ratings downgrade when CNX did not even know about the ratings downgrade in advance at the time that the Report was published. Moreover, Dr. Ketyer, Ms. Carleton and Capital & Main apparently chose not to simply contact Piper Sandler, which would have revealed the falsity of Dr. Ketyer’s accusation of stock market manipulation against CNX. Second, the Article quotes Alex Bomstein, who is identified as the executive director of Clean Air Council, as stating that “CNX’s radically dishonest and irresponsible fracking report fails the fundamental tests of scientific integrity” (the “Bomstein Statements”). Mr. Bomstein’s statements that the Report is “dishonest” and “fails the fundamental tests of scientific integrity” would be understood by an average person hearing the statements to mean that the information and data in the Report were fabricated by CNX. Mr. Bomstein doubles-down on his accusation that CNX fabricated the information and data in the Report by also referring to the Report as “propaganda” — generally understood to mean false or misleading information to influence people’s opinions often associated with non-democratic or authoritarian regimes. Mr. Bomstein’s statements, as published by Capital & Main, that the information and data in the Report supposedly were fabricated by CNX accuses CNX of serious business misconduct, which constitutes defamation per se under the law. The Bomstein Statements are factually false. As noted, data measurements collected through CNX’s Radical Transparency program, including the data in the Report, have been reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and posted on CNX’s Radical Transparency website. No basis is provided in the Bomstein Statements, as published by Capital & Main, from which to conclude that the information and data in the Report were fabricated by CNX, and on information and belief Mr. Bomstein, Ms. Carleton and Capital & Main know that none exists. Indeed, the Report states that the data in the Report is collected and qualified by a third party, Clean Air Engineering, which then simultaneously provides the collected data to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and CNX. CNX displays the data in real-time on its Radical Transparency website. Because the Report itself makes clear that the data in the Report is provided by a third party and readily verifiable against the real-time data displayed on CNX’s Radical Transparency website, Mr. Bomstein, Ms. Carleton and Capital & Main knew that the data in the Report could not have been fabricated by CNX. The Ketyer Statement and the Bomstein Statements are defamatory per se because they accuse CNX of business misconduct and otherwise malign CNX’s honesty and integrity in the performance of its business activities, which tend to and did harm the reputation of CNX in its community of Western Pennsylvania and other geographic regions where it operates. Capital & Main published the Ketyer Statement and the Bomstein Statements at least negligently and without reasonable care to determine whether they were true or false. Additionally, in publishing the Ketyer Statement and the Bomstein Statements, Capital & Main had actual malice in that Capital & Main acted with knowledge that such statements were false, or recklessly disregarded whether they were false or not, including, but not limited to, because Capital & Main had obvious reasons to doubt the veracity of Dr. Ketyer and Mr. Bomstein or the veracity of the Ketyer Statement and the Bomstein Statements.

This is just beautiful. The only thing that would have improved it, might have been a citation of the fact that the ketchup heirs also funded the two organizations quouted as experts in the malicious article, meaning this entire hot job was apparently funded from top to bottom by a tax-exempt private foundation run by Teresa Heinz Kerry and her brood.

And, there you go. It’s all one united effort to damage CNX, and the company has turned its troops around to attack the attackers. Hallelujah!

#Heinz #CleanAirCouncil #CNX #NGOs #Solar #Capital&Main #Lawuit

Share