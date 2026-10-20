Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
7d

The entire famiiy of carbon credits concepts is just garbage and needs to be terminated immediately.

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Gavin's avatar
Gavin
6d

CO2 needs to be >900ppm

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