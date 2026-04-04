The hard left Guardian carried an absolutely delicious story two days ago. You can read it all here, but the following excerpts tell all:

Google to tap into gas plant for AI datacenter in sharp turn from climate goals Texas power plant would emit 4.5m tons of carbon dioxide per year, more than that of the entire city of San Francisco…

AI-generated image not part of Guardian article

The move is part of an ongoing about-face for the tech giant, which once pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030 and has long been seen as a pioneer in clean energy. The gas power plant is slated to be built in Armstrong County, a sparsely populated area in the Texas panhandle. According to a report by the research organization Cleanview, the project is being led by Crusoe Energy, which partnered with Google to develop the datacenter campus known as “Goodnight”, named after a nearby town. Crusoe filed for a permit in January to build the 933-megawatt power plant on the site of the Goodnight campus, which showed the facility would operate off the grid and provide energy to at least two buildings on the campus, according to Cleanview….

Michael Thomas, the founder of Cleanview and author of the report, said that this power plant would be one of the first direct investments in fossil fuel infrastructure that he’s seen with Google. “Google has spent decades crafting an image as a clean energy leader,” said Thomas. “I’ve always considered them to be the most committed to their climate goals. But these projects suggest a major strategic pivot at the company could be underway.” …The power plant in Texas is the third known gas facility that Google has become involved in over the past few months. In October, the company announced an agreement to buy power from a gas plant in Illinois, and last month Flatwater Free Press obtained documents showing that Google is exploring another huge gas project in Nebraska. Google says its focus is still carbon-free energy and that it does not see using natural gas as a departure from its climate goals. The company has stated that it is moving from a strategy of buying carbon credits to one of building the grid.

Google, of course, lied when it pretended to give a damn about carbon. It was all a greenwashing exercise to entice tech-savvy but naive liberals to use its services, not that anyone left or right should be worried about CO2, which is historically low. Google was also part of the climate grifting blob, as we know from the Ivanpah solar debacle. Now that economic opportunity demands a different approach, carbon-free has been redefined to include natural gas, and soon, of course, it will include clean coal as well.

Hat Tip: J. Nova

#Guardian#Climate #ClimateBlob #Grifters #CO2 @Google #NaturalGas #Coal

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