Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2d

We need the CO2!

Google used to claim carbon neutral eventhough humans worked in their facilities, which every one of them generated CO2 and carbon rich waste. Now the company needs electricity for large data centers and the electricity generation needs to be onsite behind the meter and fully paid for by the company - no cost to the public. The next challenge the data centers need to tackle is closed loop cooling systems. The cost of operating a data center is forcing some normal common sense behavior onto the leftwingnut supporting tech companies. Economic justice.

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
2d

People still don't get it. The words "clean" and "dirty" were spoken with a smile or a frown to 3 year olds who were just discovering the connection of words to an identity, and in this case, to themselves. Fifty years later, as CEO's, you think the 3 year old is 53 years old?

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