Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robots and Chips's avatar
Robots and Chips
1h

The timing of quietly scrubbing that 2030 net zero pledge right when AI data center buildout is exploding tells you everything about what those commitments were really worth. An 11.5 million tonne CO2 footprint is unavoidable when you're racing to secure AI compute dominance against Microsoft and Amazon, so the green veneer had to go. The shift from carbon neutral messaging to AI for science and environment is masterful PR spin, turning their emisssions problem into an innovation story. What's really revealing is how quickly ESG principles get abandoned when there's actual money at stake in the AI arms race.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture