Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Google has partnered with Voltus to fund a three-year, 100-megawatt (MW) so-called “virtual power plant” in the PJM Interconnection (roughly the Marcellus/Utica region). VPPs are designed to address soaring data center demand. Voltus will “aggregate” distributed energy resources from residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

We call foul. So-called VPPs are fake—they don’t actually exist. They simply use existing grid electricity taken from other sources. Creating a VPP just takes a little software and a lot of apathy from citizens to make it work. Google will, in essence, pay other electricity consumers to shift or forgo energy use. Google says it’s faster and more cost-effective to buy electricity from other electricity users rather than build an actual, honest-to-God power plant.

Before we share the news, let’s begin with a ChatGPT explanation of what a VPP actually is and how it works:

A virtual power plant (VPP) is a network of many smaller, distributed energy resources that are coordinated by software so they can act like one larger power plant. Instead of relying only on a single gas, coal, nuclear, or hydro plant, a VPP aggregates resources such as: Rooftop solar systems

Home and commercial batteries

Electric vehicles and EV chargers

Smart thermostats

Water heaters

Backup generators

Industrial demand-response systems

Small-scale wind or other distributed generation The key idea is that these assets are digitally connected, monitored, and dispatched together. How it works A VPP operator uses software to track the status of thousands—or even millions—of devices across the grid. The platform knows things like: How much power batteries can discharge

How much solar is being produced

Which customers can reduce consumption temporarily

Where grid congestion or peak demand is occurring

What wholesale electricity prices are doing When the grid needs help, the VPP can respond quickly. For example: During peak demand, it may discharge batteries, reduce EV charging, or adjust thermostats slightly. When solar output is high, it may charge batteries or shift flexible loads to absorb excess power. When electricity prices spike, it may sell power or demand reductions into the market. During grid stress, it can provide capacity, voltage support, frequency response, or emergency demand reduction. To the grid operator, the VPP can look like a controllable power resource, even though it is made up of many scattered devices. Simple example Imagine 50,000 homes each have a battery. One battery might only provide a few kilowatts. But if software coordinates all 50,000 batteries, the combined output could rival a conventional power plant for a short period. If each home battery can provide 5 kilowatts, then: 50,000×5 kW=250,000 kW That equals: 250 MW So the VPP could potentially provide 250 megawatts of power—without building a new central power station. Why utilities and grid operators like VPPs VPPs can help: Reduce peak demand

Avoid or defer transmission and distribution upgrades

Improve reliability during heat waves or winter storms

Integrate more renewable energy

Lower wholesale power costs

Provide fast grid-balancing services

Reduce reliance on peaker plants They are especially useful because many distributed devices can respond very quickly—sometimes in seconds. How customers participate Customers usually enroll through a utility, retail power provider, aggregator, or device manufacturer. They may receive: Bill credits

Upfront rebates

Monthly payments

Performance-based compensation

Lower equipment costs In exchange, the VPP operator gets limited control over certain devices under agreed rules. For example, a customer may allow a utility to adjust their thermostat by a few degrees during peak events or discharge part of a battery while keeping backup reserve available. The role of software The “virtual” part comes from the software layer. The VPP platform: Forecasts supply and demand

Monitors device availability

Optimizes when to charge or discharge assets

Sends dispatch signals

Verifies performance

Settles payments

Communicates with utilities or wholesale power markets The physical devices are distributed, but the control system makes them behave like a coordinated power plant.

Think of it this way: Do you want the government or the power grid to be able to control your thermostat (turning it down in the winter, or up in the summer), controlling your water heater (making it cooler), or controlling your “smart” refrigerator (raising the ambient temp inside), or controlling other so-called smart appliances, bypassing *your* preferred settings?

Would you like the government or power grid to be able to grab stored electricity from solar panels on your roof or from the battery in your charged-up EV? That’s what a VPP is.

Pennsylvania’s Democrats love the idea of controlling your electricity usage (see PA Dems Tout “Virtual Power Plants” as Solution for Data Centers).

With that as background and context, the news about Google’s foray into VPPs:

Dive Brief: Google will fund a three-year, 100-MW virtual power plant in the PJM Interconnection with the aim of creating an “industry-leading scalable blueprint” for unlocking capacity to meet data center demand, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The company is partnering with VPP operator Voltus, which will aggregate distributed energy resources from residential, commercial and industrial customers across the regional transmission organization, a spokesperson for Voltus said in an email.

Google has also worked to make its own data centers flexible, Amanda Peterson Corio, the company’s global head of data center energy, told Utility Dive, but reasons that it is often faster and more cost effective to pay other customers to shift their electricity usage. “The cost of capital in the data center, of our chips, can be billions and billions of dollars of hardware that only gets utilized to our customers if it’s running,” she said. “While there may be optionality for flexibility for some of our training of those chips, we want to make sure that we’re bringing all resources to bear from the system.” Dive Insight: The Google-Voltus deal, which the companies call a “first-of-its-kind,” comes amid rising electricity costs, shrinking reserve margins and aggressive load growth from artificial intelligence data centers, particularly in PJM. PJM’s struggles, which have played out over several years of record-high capacity auctions and, more recently, reliability margin shortfalls, have prompted calls to overhaul the market or bring back some elements of the vertically integrated utility model. Corio offered a diplomatic answer when asked in an interview if Google prefers to work in vertically integrated or deregulated markets, saying the company “partners across the ecosystem.” “What’s really important, across any system, is transparency,” she said. “One of the great things about markets is that it allows us to get more information, to be more clear, to be able to do the modeling where distributed energy resources could be deployed, or to understand where there are bottlenecks.” “There can be improvements in all market structures, quite frankly,” she added. The pressure to meet rising demand, not only from large commercial and industrial loads but also broader electrification, is spurring a utility capital spending spree that is expected to surpass $1 trillion over the next five years. A significant amount is going to new gas-fired power plants that threaten the climate goals large companies like Google have spent years promoting. But public backlash could alter those plans, with electricity prices taking center stage in several recent statewide elections. Three-quarters of Americans say they want stronger utility oversight, according to one recent report, which also calculated that utilities filed $9.4 billion in rate increase requests impacting 81 million people in the first quarter of this year. The Google-Voltus announcement emphasized its potential to save on system costs, noting that expanding the grid to handle short periods of peak demand is “a primary driver of costs for electricity customers.” “As a result, much of the nation’s electricity infrastructure and available capacity sits unused for most of the year,” it said. It said the partnership “establishes a repeatable path for other large energy users to follow.” Corio said advancements in recent years have made it possible to build a multidirectional grid, not just a generation-to-load system, and she hopes the company’s new VPP can help. “Our message to utilities is: Talk to us,” she said. “We’re very, very thoughtful about designing the structures today that 10 years from now we’re still going to like, and that can only happen if we work together and have greater transparency on both ends.”

#Google #MDN #ChatGPT #PJM #VPP #Electricity #Voltus #Grid #Willis

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