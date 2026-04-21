The takings lawsuit filed against New York State for stealing the property of mineral rights owners by banning fracking, just got a lot more interesting. Californians, with every bit as much to complain about as New Yorkers, have joined the cause!

Here’s the news release:

Sacramento, CA — NARO-CA, the California chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners, is joining with Pacific Legal Foundation to announce a new federal lawsuit by New York royalty owners challenging the state’s ban on advanced oil and natural gas technologies as an unconstitutional taking of mineral rights under the Fifth Amendment. Thomas Woodward and Madison Woodward III, who are father and son and also members of NARO East, a chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners representing New York mineral owners, purchased property in Delaware County, New York in 2011 after Madison Woodward III researched its potential for natural gas production from the Utica and Marcellus shale formations. In 2019, they sold the surface rights but retained the mineral rights. New York, which banned high-volume hydraulic fracturing in 2015 via an administrative agency decision, later codified it into law and expanded it to include additional advanced technologies in 2020, has prevented them from developing those mineral rights. The state has expanded its oil and natural gas technology bans in 2020 and 2024. “New York can choose to leave its energy in the ground, and rely on neighboring states for resources, but it cannot compel landowners to bear that burden without just compensation,” said Tyler Fry, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, which represents the Woodwards free of charge. “New Yorkers, like all property owners across the country, have the right to use their property and the natural resources on their land to responsibly create energy, advance opportunity, and promote an abundant future for the next generation. Those goals should not be destroyed overnight by government fiat.”

A recent Heritage Foundation study of the Twin Tiers region — comparing Delaware County and six other southern New York counties to their Pennsylvania counterparts — found that New York’s ban has cost residents roughly $11,000 per person or $27,000 per household in lost economic growth. Pennsylvania counties above the Marcellus Shale have seen higher GDP per capita, more jobs, and rising incomes while New York’s side has stagnated. “Family farms are disappearing in New York,” stated David Johnson, a fourth generation farmer in Broome County. “The average age of a farmer is sixty-six. Farm kids don’t want to deal with the financial struggles and are leaving agriculture.” John Whipkey, President of NARO East, said: “New York’s prohibition on modern day extraction of oil and gas is harmful to the property owners there, including farmers, small business owners and retirees. The negative economic impact of the prohibition is self-evident. We appreciate the efforts of NARO-CA and PLF to equip us to stand up for our Constitutionally-protected property rights.” The California chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners, previously joined PLF in a press conference to announce another separate PLF legal challenge on Fifth Amendment grounds. In January, PLF filed suit against California’s setback law, SB 1137, on behalf of NARO-CA members in Santa Barbara County. Ed Hazard, President of NARO-CA, said: “Royalty owners in New York are living the same nightmare California royalty owners face with SB 1137. Dishonest lawfare is being used to advance a politically motivated aim to eliminate oil and natural gas production. This state government overreach removes our fundamental liberties and property rights which becomes a regulatory taking.” People are invited to learn more about NARO-CA by visiting NARO-CA.org. Click here to read the complaint. Media Contact:

Eric Eisenhammer

Public Affairs & Public Relations Director, NARO-CA

916-833-9276 | Eric@DauntlessCommunications.com

We welcome these Golden State warriors to our cause!

#NewYork #Takings #California #PropertyRights #NARO-CA #NaturalGas #Fracking

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