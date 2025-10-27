Barrie Crampton can’t stop laughing in this 5-minute video as he covers the latest EV fiasco that took place in the company’s California design center:

It’s another embarrasment for GM and CEO Mary Barra. Reason.com observes:

Sales of electric vehicles (E.V.s) surged in August and September as buyers took advantage of a federal tax credit before it expired. Now, automakers expect to sell fewer E.V.s—and lose money on them—for the rest of the year. It raises the question, Is the American E.V. market just a creation of government policy? “General Motors said it is reducing its electric-vehicle manufacturing capacity and booking a $1.6 billion charge on its EV business as demand sinks,” reports The Wall Street Journal‘s Sharon Terlep. “In a regulatory filing, the company said that EV sales are expected to fall with the end of government-funded subsidies and regulatory mandates that fueled EV growth.” This was a monumental shift within just a few years: In 2021, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced the auto giant would phase out all gas-burning vehicles by 2035.

If your design concept EV burns up in your design center, maybe it’s time to give up?

And, this was no minor fire, as this 3-minute video illustrates:

#GM #EVs #DesignConcept #Fire #LithiumBattery #BatteryFire

