Doug Sheridan addresses the latest attempt by globalist elites to impose a Great Reset with this excellent post:

In case you haven’t noticed, the global media is back at the familiar work of trying to persuade the public that the West must submit to something that resembles a grand, centrally planned economic surrender. Call it the Great Reset 2.0. You can see this ideological project everywhere—from breathless coverage of climate summits demanding the mandated phase-out of fossil fuels, to coordinated editorial campaigns cheering ESG mandates and green subsidies. But nowhere is it more glaring than in how Western journalism portrays two high-profile technologies of the 21st century: EVs and AI. In the telling of mainstream journalism, the West has a moral obligation to force a rapid transition to EVs, regardless of the economic, social and strategic costs. Never mind that the West holds virtually none of pieces required to build EVs at scale, given China’s commanding grip on rare-earth refining, critical minerals and battery manufacturing.

Now, compare that uncritical cheerleading with the media panic over AI and data centers.



In the race for AI supremacy, the strategic balance is inverted. Here, the US and its allies possess a decisive advantage across frontier models, semiconductor design and hyperscale compute. Winning this technological race is the linchpin of both 21st-century economic growth and national security against an ambitious China determined to supplant Western leadership.



Yet the press corps increasingly frames AI data centers as environmental villains and grid parasites that must be heavily regulated or halted outright. Following US midterm elections, pundits eagerly seized on local ballot initiatives and moratorium pledges as proof voters had rebuked pro-growth governance and evil data centers.



It's difficult to imagine a policy prescription better tailored to serve Beijing’s ambitions than crippling tbe West's compute capacity while subsidizing Chinese battery and EV dominance. Yet hardly any in the media have stopped to ask what happens to US competitiveness or security if states strangle domestic compute capacity while Beijing races ahead.



Just as during the early-2020s heyday of the "Great Reset," biased and misguided journalism is once again leading the public down the primrose path. Instead of asking how the West can rapidly expand natural gas and nuclear baseload capacity to power the AI revolution, commentators treat scarcity of 24/7 power as an excuse to ration technological progress.



This blueprint for the West's managed decline needs to be rejected. In a high-stakes race with Beijing, voluntary disarmament is a fatal mistake the world can't afford.