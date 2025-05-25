Climate hyperbole knows no bounds. It’s always a case of the dries, the highest, and the worst. It’s not hard to generate such junk science. Rely upon their thermometers in urban heat islands, adjust everything until you get the narrative you want, and wipe earlier records. Those are just three of the techniques, and, then, there are missing climate stations, interpretations based on a handful of tree rings, and so many more ways to tilt the temperature scales.

Sometimes, it’s helpful to go back and see what folks were saying back in the day. And, by back in the dai mean the 1930s, which are rarely considering when climate hucksters and empathetic media types are assembling their storylines. If you’re wondering why I chose the 1930s, here are three stories from that decade that illustrate, the first being from Broken Hill in Australia:

And, then, there is this from Madison, Wisconsin:

An, finally, there was this regarding what was happening in the southwest United States:

Now, contrast this with a post on X from yesterday:

These are, of course, isolated results, But’s that’s the point. Temperature is always an isolted result. There is no such thing as a global temperature and those who pretend there is one are only cherrypicking in the same way I just did. Hyperbole or citation of specific weather events or tempertures here or there on some specific date mean nothing. That doesn’t mean there can't be warming but you can’t get there from what we read every day in the press.

