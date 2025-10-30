Guest Post by John Droz, Jr. of Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues.

As readers know, I periodically repost another author’s column that I believe is consistent with my Critical Thinking objective.

This is a good example from Ron Hart who frequently has good insights.

Just 10 short months ago, Biden and Kamala told us that “Climate Change,” closely followed by “White Supremacy,” were the two biggest threats to America. Global warming is the perfect fashionable worry for you liberals, so you can talk about it like you know something about science, seem deeply concerned to make you look empathetic, and so you can tax other people to act like you are doing something about it – all with no quantifiable metrics to ever dispute your “grave” concerns.

Apparently, we have won the war on “global warming” the same way government “wins” most wars, like COVID in 2020 and the Vietnam War in 1975; they got too expensive and we got tired of hearing about them, so we just declared them over. Can you remember any of the fearful warnings that government rained on us that panned out? The Domino Theory in Vietnam, Acid Rain, Smog, Holes in the Ozone Layer, Nuclear plants shuttered, Y2K, Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq, the marauding Muslim armies that would come to our shores if we did not fight them “over there…” Then came the Russian Hoax, and Draconian COVID shutdowns. Those in power tend to scare us with fake fears, and then they act like they solved the problem. Government’s mantra seems to be “Everything is worse than you think, but I can fix it.” The murkier and more pretentiously moral the “crisis,” the better; then they set out to solve those mythical problems of their own creation. Every answer Dems come up gives them more power and taxes us more. Maybe the earth just warms and cools over time. No need for hucksters to make money from it. Put in words Dems might understand, maybe the earth’s temperature is just “transitioning.” To believe all the climate change propaganda, you must subscribe to the following: The Earth is warming, man is causing it (a fraction of a degree), it’s not cyclical and politicians are so smart that if we give them trillions more dollars, they can change the temperature of the Earth. Bartender-turned-thought-leader of the Democrat party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has turned her considerable intellect to opining on climate change. With the precision that can only come with $100,000 of student loan debt for a dubious liberal arts degree from a party school, she said at a climate forum in D.C. years ago that global warming “will cause the world to end in 12 years.”

The other global warming leader was 22-year-old Greta Thunberg. She has since turned her condescending scowl to helping Hamas. She demands the creation of a Palestinian state. You know, so it can be destroyed in 12 years by climate change. Leftist dogma defies reason. We are led to believe that the polar ice caps are breaking up, but the Clintons are still together. Time and facts are tricky things. Glaciers are now gaining ice. Miami is not underwater. The United Nations, which is promoting global warming as a shakedown excuse, leaked a U.N. study that said solar activity played a greater role in global warming than originally thought. Wow — the sun? It’s always the last place you think to look, ain’t it? Gavin Newsom even tried to blame the Pacific Palisades wildfires on global warming (not that his policies have limited the water in the area to only hot tubs and bongs). Then it turns out the fires were started by an Uber driver. Whoops, wrong again. If Newsom is ever right about something, it will be one in a row. To err is human, but to blame it on others shows potential for presidential Democrat nominees. The media and the Left bully people into believing the theory by saying, “The science is settled.” Then, they set about calling those who do not cower in line with them “flat-earthers,” which is the kind of arrogant, derisive statement at which the Left is particularly good. Academic careers end in the liberal enclaves they gain tenure in if they point out any facts contrary to the religion of global warming. News, straight to your inbox! Sign up for our Odessa American Morning Headlines newsletter. Actors without a high school diploma, like Leonard DiCaprio, lecture us on driving SUVs as he flies super models to his yacht in his private plane. Al Gore’s factually incorrect PowerPoint presentation wins Oscars. I do know one climate change fact: Global warming is the number one cause of documentaries. Leftists make their point as they do now, with violence. The Mona Lisa got vandalized by climate activists. They threw paint on it. I say give them no attention and just reclassify the masterpiece as a Jackson Pollock.

