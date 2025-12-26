ScienceDaily just put out a story that demonstrates just how desperate the climate blob is to push its green political narrative up an ever steeper hill of public skepticism regarding the junk science that previously prevailed. The story is titled “Global Warming Could Trigger the Next Ice Age” and what a piece of trash it is in my humble opinion.

Here are some excerpts that quote Andy Ridgwell, a UC Riverside geologist and co-author of a study published in Science:

Evidence shows that some of Earth’s earliest ice ages were so severe that ice and snow covered nearly the entire planet. According to the researchers, this level of freezing cannot be explained by a climate system that simply fine-tunes itself. That realization led the team to look for an additional process that could push the climate beyond gentle balance and into extremes. The newly identified factor involves how carbon is buried in the ocean. As atmospheric CO 2 rises and temperatures increase, rainfall carries larger amounts of nutrients such as phosphorus into the sea. These nutrients stimulate the growth of plankton, microscopic organisms that absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis. When plankton die, they sink to the ocean floor, taking the carbon they captured with them. This process removes carbon from the atmosphere and stores it in ocean sediments. In warmer conditions, however, this system changes. Increased plankton growth can reduce oxygen levels in the ocean. With less oxygen available, phosphorus is more likely to be released back into the water instead of being permanently buried. This recycled phosphorus fuels even more plankton growth, whose decay further depletes oxygen and keeps nutrients circulating. As this loop continues, enormous amounts of carbon are buried, and global temperatures begin to fall. Rather than gently stabilizing Earth’s temperature, this feedback can drive cooling well past its original starting point. In the team’s computer simulations, the effect was strong enough to trigger an ice age… According to the study, lower levels of oxygen in Earth’s ancient atmosphere made this climate control far less stable, which helps explain the severity of early ice ages. Today, atmospheric oxygen levels are much higher. As human activity continues to add CO 2 to the atmosphere, the planet is expected to keep warming in the near term. The researchers’ model suggests that a cooling rebound will eventually follow. However, this future cooling is likely to be less extreme because higher oxygen levels reduce the strength of the nutrient feedback in the oceans… “At the end of the day, does it matter much if the start of the next ice age is 50, 100, or 200 thousand years into the future?” Ridgwell wondered. “We need to focus now on limiting ongoing warming. That the Earth will eventually cool back down, in however wobbly a way, is not going to happen fast enough to help us out in this lifetime.”

Another model, more speculation, and crazier and crazier arguments. That’s the real cycle at work here. And, notice that, at the end of it all, Ridgwell has no idea whatsoever when his theory would produce another ice age. The whole thing is meaningless blather, and Jo Nova is having none of it:

To the devotee, CO2 is the magical control knob of global weather. So a team at UC-Riverside wondered why, 600 million years ago, when CO2 was extremely high, Earth ended up frozen over in a Snowball Earth horror show. I mean, how could that be when CO2 ‘boils the oceans’? Normal people would say this shows CO2 is irrelevant — but the cult scientists went hunting with their broken computer models until they found “a new feedback” excuse that can explain this puzzling anomaly. In their new vision, CO2 warms the world, but under the right conditions, it sets off a ghastly negative spiral where more warming causes more phytoplankton, which suck the CO2 out of the sky in a feeding frenzy and then sink and die at the bottom of the ocean, taking the CO2 down with them. As the CO2 drains out of the sky, we lose its warming glow, and the world sinks into a frozen oblivion. Though unlike actual scientific advancements it doesn’t explain any of the other thousand anomalies, and is falsified by most of the last 500 million years of history. Pretty much all that time, CO2 and temperature were higher than today but we didn’t keep flipping into a snowball Earth. The other awkward problem is that phytoplankton grow much more slowly in cooler temperatures, and it will happen in minutes. It’s not like the Earth could drop 20 degrees and the microalgae and diatoms won’t notice for a thousand years, and will just keep chugging along. Volcanoes add a stream of CO2 back to the sky, so the phytoplankton would have to outpace them. Imagine the quicksand the modelers are playing with. They are trying to cover 100,000 year timescales, geological weathering of silicate rocks, and blend it all in happy-happy to model life forms that breed every 24 hours and have a lifespan of six days. The models don’t work to start with, and now we’re extrapolating every variable in every direction. We might as well read tea leaves. It would be cheaper and we can fertilize the garden afterwards. If carbon dioxide doesn’t cause much warming in the first place, it can’t cause much cooling when it’s gone, and we know its minor. The hot spot has been missing for 20 years. Most of the warming effect of CO2 is supposed to come from amplification by water vapor in the upper troposphere, but we looked for decades and 28 million radiosondes didn’t find it. Until the climate modelers admit this, apologize and fix their models, their models won’t work. But we all know they can’t fix their models, because that might accidentally “solve” the climate crisis which would be a disaster for all the subsidy seekers. For anyone new to this debate, their modelers said that water vapor was the big deal, and the fingerprintof disaster right up until the minute they discovered the fingerprint wasn’t there. To explain why this dire whipsawing feedback worked in 600 million BC, but hasn’t been noticed in the last half a billion years, the researchers do some convoluted excuse-making. Apparently it was more likely then because oxygen levels were lower. In that scenario, the CO2 sinks, but the phosphorus recycles at the surface which feeds even bigger phytoplankton blooms, like a global vacuum sucking CO2 out of the sky and pumping it down the Mariana trench. It’s all just-so reasoning. Until the climate modelers make models that work in the last 50 years, they haven’t got a clue about the Precambrian. What this paper does show, though, is that Climate Science functions like a cult. This is what happens with 30 years of government-funded research that no one can question. Teams of semi-functional desk-jockeys with PhDs take a bad assumption, amplify it in broken computer models and come up with nonsense that unfunded bloggers can disassemble on sight. But handily, if an ice age happens, they’ll be able to say “we were right” and blame CO2.

Yes, it’s a cult, and, according to Grok, this junk science was funded by, among others, the Simons Foundation, the National Science Foundation, and NASA, both of which have a climate change propaganda mission in the past. The Simons Foundation was created by famous mathematician and hedge-funder Jim Simons, who was the father of Nat Simons, the dark money fellow behind the Sea Change Foundation, one of the biggest funders of climate claptrap out there, and a big investor in solar energy. Nat sits on the board of the Foundation today

The Simons Foundation does many good things, of course, like most NGOs, but some of the money distributed invariably ends up supporting the special interests of those who make the funding decisions. We know what Nat Simons’s special interests are from what he’s done with his own money, which is to fund anti-fossil fuels and pro-solar advocacy. This is the nature of the climate blob and, in the above instance, it’s producing anything but science

