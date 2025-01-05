Global Greening: The Wonderful News Being Hidden Because It Doesn't Advance the Climate Narrative and Big Green Grift
Dr. John Robson, the publisher of the Climate Discussion Nexus has a new video out that directly confronts the latest absurdities on the climate front. It’s well worth your time. Robson has a very wry sense of humor and does a beautiful job debunking every aspect of the politically correct narrative.
Enjoy!
#COP29 #Climate #ClimateDiscussionNexus #JohnRobson #ClimateChange #GlobalGreening
Anything that doesn’t fit the narrative of the leftists is suppressed, and that’s quite a lot!!
The claim of global warming is one with the famous hockey stick graph (factually an incorrect fake data graph) will be used as evidence that the efforts to destroy humanity are successful as there will be no global warming . . . Because there is none! The greenies misstate facts and claim a catastrophe is at hand and when there is no catastrophe claim their efforts to prevent the catastrophic condition are the reason for no catastrophe. It is a most dishonest and disingenuous movement led by grifters and liars. True con men, the greenie movement is actually a huge hoax to transfer wealth (private and public) to themselves. The most egregious tool used by the leftist movement is lawfare. The activity is targeting scientists, individual citizens in general, politicians, and conservative organizations. The left has infiltrated the judiciary with influence and by appointment of activist judges. What we need to do as a society to out this harmful to humanity leftist movement is to hold the most active greenies accountable with heavy penalties and quit funding the government grant writers that propose pre-determined conclusion studies that only support the climatocatastrophists movement - these are truly biased and fake studies and an abuse of the claim to be scientific. Politicians that support this movement need to be kicked out of office. That’s a start to getting the world back in the right track supporting humanity.
I had seen this article earlier. This guy is excellent, even if he is a Southerner. 😂