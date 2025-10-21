Paul Homewood lives in the UK and is a former accountant who blogs about climate change at Not a Lot of People Know That. He has a wonderful story up at TCW Defending Freedom that offers some superb commentary on the subject of glaciers and the Little Ice Age. Here is some of what he had to say:

There is well documented evidence, including photographs and contemporary maps, that glaciers in the Alps began retreating long before any increase in greenhouse gases occurred. Photos of the Rhone Glacier, for instance, bear out that it had already shrunk by half a mile and lost considerable thickness by 1870 – see here . The same process was taking place around the world, from Alaska to South America and even New Zealand.

Three centuries earlier, those same glaciers expanded massively, ushering in the Little Ice Age. To eco-warriors like Sörlin, glaciers are something wondrous to behold, somehow romantic.

Do they have any idea of what the Alps were like during the Little Ice Age?

Do they know that glaciers had advanced so far that Chamonix was described in the 16th century as ‘a poor country of barren mountains never free of glaciers and frosts . . . half the year there is no sun . . . the corn is gathered in the snow . . . and is so mouldy it has to be heated in the oven. A place covered with glaciers . . . often the fields are entirely swept away and the wheat blown into the woods and on to the glaciers’.

Do they know that in the 17th century glaciers relentlessly pushed downslope ruining thousands of acres of farm land and leaving many villages uninhabitable, such as La Bois where a government official noted ‘there are still six houses, all uninhabited save two, in which live some wretched women and children . . . Above and adjoining the village there is a great and horrible glacier of great and incalculable volume which can promise nothing but the destruction of the houses and lands which still remain’?

The same official visited the hamlet of La Rosiere in 1616 and found ‘the great glacier of La Rosiere every now and then goes bounding and thrashing or descending . . . There have been destroyed 43 journaux of land with nothing but stones, and eight houses, seven barns and five little granges have been entirely ruined and destroyed’.

Do they know that between 1627 and 1633 Chamonix lost a third of its land through avalanches, snow, glaciers and flooding, and that the remaining hectares were under constant threat?

Do they know that by then people near the ice front were planting only oats and a little barley in fields that were under snow for most of the year?

Their forefathers had paid their tithes in wheat. Now they obtained but one harvest in three and even then the grain rotted after harvesting. The people who lived there were described as ‘so badly fed they are dark and wretched and seem only half alive’.

Do they know that Alpine villagers had to live on bread made from ground nutshells?

Do they even care?

These are all contemporary accounts of the time, published by the historian Brian Fagan in his book, The Little Ice Age.