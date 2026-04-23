Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

The favoritism to wind and solar by ERCOT and the PUC is costing the consumers with artificially high rates. Overbuilding wind and solar are threatening grid stability. But look at who’s been pushing the bad policies. Future power generation by other than wind and solar are at a disadvantage by ERCOT’s contracting practices. Texas needs to get rid of the politicians who are currently in office that suooort the damaging practices by ERCOT and the PUC. Then we can get appointees in the PUC that are competent policy makers and administrators. ERCOT is another story as the staff that creates the practices is simply inept and works toward ideology, not the most effective and efficient grid management. They all need to go - yes, a complete wipe out. The support for the wind and solar continued installation is atrocious. This may be a tough problem for some politicians as the lobbyists benefits bestowed upon them are significant. Thise politicians need to go too. We need to pull the weeds from the garden - not trim them or cut them back - removal is the way forward.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture