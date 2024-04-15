I'm not sure I ever saw a more arrogant, condescending, pompous or self-serving speech than one just given by the Executive Secretary of U.N. Climate Change, Simon Stiell. My good friend, Stephen Heins, “The Word Merchant” brought it to my attention with this post and it first appeared in at ClimateChangeDispatch. I decided to watch the whole revolting thing to better understand the thinking of these elites. Everyone should do so. It's that bad.

Before commenting further, here is the speech, self-righteously titled "Two Years to Save the World.” Could it be any more as bombastic or overbearing? No.

Here's how he started out, pronouncing his words in the most lofty, patronizing manner he could muster:

So, two years to save the world. Good afternoon, Some of you may think the title of today's event is overly dramatic, melodramatic even, so let me start by explaining why the next two years are so essential in saving the planet.

He then made a series of declarations that included:

False assertions that the world is experiencing “shattering heat.”

A false claim that climate change is causing “massive damage to our economies.

How there is no room for half measures.

How we must take all of his false assertions as a given.

How we are at the start of a race which will determine the biggest winners in a new clean energy economy.

How each country's climate responses will be key to whether they rise up the ladder or fall.

How we need to implement strong new climate plans with a “quantum leap in climate finance” this year.

How we still have a chance to make greenhouse gas emissions tumble with a new generation of national climate plans but we need these stronger plans.

How G20 leadership must be at the core of the solution as it was during the great financial crisis when it came of age.

How we can work together to avert global economic catastrophes in the face of crop destroying droughts.

How bolder climate action to curb emissions and help farmers adapt to increase food security and lessen hunger.

How cuts in fossil fuel pollution will mean better health and huge savings for governments and households alike.

How climate action in tandem with steps to advance gender equality is one of the fastest ways to move away from business as usual.

How those who say that climate change is only one of many priorities, like ending poverty, ending hunger, ending pandemics or improving education, need to understand none of these crucial tasks will be possible unless we get the climate crisis under control.

How we need to enable bold new national climate plans by all nations and we need them by early next year.

How the next generation of national climate plans must be investment plans.

How the quantum leap this year in climate finance is both essential and entirely achievable.

How every day finance ministers, CEOs, investors and climate bankers and development bankers direct trillions of dollars.

How it's time to shift those dollars from the energy and infrastructure of the past towards that of a cleaner more and more resilient future.

How it's not enough to invest in clean energy and resilient infrastructure without measures that also speed up the decline of fossil fuels stronger domestic process.

Progress on carbon pricing is essential.

There’s more, but the reader will get the picture. Simon Stiell is a lecturing communist at heart — a Leninist really— and it’s all about money and power. Hunger, poverty and health just have to wait. He wants the G20 nations to pressure banks and members into financing the Big Green Grift that will enrich elites under the cover of false claims about the climate and saving a planet that doesn't need saving. Meanwhile, he and friends will elevate their status to masters of the universe. The whole thing is a cruel joke on ratepayers and taxpayers who will the bill for this global theft.

Stiell, prior to his U.N. gig, served multiple positions in the government of Grenada holding the job of Minister for Climate Resilience and the Environment for five years ending in 2022. There he did one of those national climate plans he now advocates for everyone. Here are the basics, courtesy of Joe Biden's “Energy Transitions Initiative in our Department of Energy and the following is the key data:

A quick perusal reveals Stiell's plan calls for moving from 1.5% renewable generation to 100% in 2030, just six years from now. Even Grenada’s current renewable capacity is only 5% but, due to the low capacity factors of solar and wind, they provide next to nothing in real generation and, therefore, 98.5% of Grenada's electricity comes from imported fossil fuels. Interestingly, though, that has resulted in lower electricity prices than many other neighboring countries as the following chart indicates:

So, let's get this straight. The fellow who wrote an impossible climate plan for Grenada that can only raise real energy costs due to the green subsidies required, now wants to impose it on the rest of the planet to save us from a climate crisis that isn't. He wants a far more expensive, non-resilient, unreliable energy source to replace the fossil fuels that have served Grenada so well.

Why? Obviously, for money and power. That's why his Grenada plan included the same climate financing and grifter-enabling scheme he now wants everywhere. Rates will increase, taxes will increase and resilience will drop like a rock to make it all happen. It's way past time the U.S. got out of the U.N. and the U.N. got out of the U.S. This beast has no purpose other than serving the special interests of global elites.

#Climate #Grenada #UN #ClimateCrisis #SaveThePlanet #ClimateFinancing #BigGreenGrift

Share