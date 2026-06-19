Guest Post from Paul Driessen via CFACT.



America’s teenagers and young adults are experiencing a “troubling rise” in anxiety, depression, emergency room visits, suicidal thoughts, and suicide, the Centers for Disease Control, psychological and psychiatric organizations, schools, and other observers are reporting … yet again.

CDC’s 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that 40% of American students experienced persistent feelings of hopelessness, 28% experienced poor mental health, 20% seriously considered attempting suicide, and 10% had attempted suicide.

The researchers attribute this in part to isolation during the COVID pandemic and from using computer, cell phone, social media and AI as substitutes for personal interactions; to bullying, educational pressures, family discord and socio-economic disadvantages; and to declining faith, spirituality, and moral values.

These are undoubtedly major factors — and serious challenges for family, medical, educational, religious and societal institutions – and for all who strive to be strong, social, resilient individuals and families.

However, we should add to these causes the near-constant negativity presented by liberal/leftist teachers, journalists, and social media influencers about our nation’s and Western civilization’s “horrible” history, culture, and values — especially when they ignore other nations’ dogmas and histories of rape, murder, slavery, and forced conversion of “subhuman” and “infidel” or otherwise “deficient” or “uncooperative” people across Asia and the Maghreb, deep into Africa, and by Lenin, Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot.

We should also attribute this “troubling rise” to similarly constant academic, online, and media fearmongering about endless “environmental perils” — and even more so to doom-and-gloom brainwashing alleging that “our planet’s health and all forms of life on it are imperiled” by climate change caused by fossil fuels, agriculture, and other human activities.

“Our planet is dying.”

“We’ve got 30, 20, 10 years until it’s so poisoned that it won’t support plant, animal or human life.”

“Life on Earth has never been worse — not even in the Dark Ages or World War II.”

Young people have every right to be despondent, to have little hope for the future, to see little reason to get married or have children. We hear it over and over.

Children, teens, parents, and society at large need to stop living, thinking, and talking in information bubbles. They must begin asking how plausible the alleged perils are, demanding solid, reproducible evidence to support the assertions, and insisting that alternate viewpoints also be discussed.

Few page-one ecological calamities reflect real-world dangers. They’re based on scary scenarios and simulations conjured up by computer models, fevered imaginations, and agenda-driven propaganda … and repeated endlessly by journalists, teachers, scientists, and politicians who have ideological, financial, or partisan stakes in advancing the evidence-free assertions. Literally trillions of dollars are at stake.

Few examples receive more attention than rising sea levels inundating coastal communities. In reality, Earth’s oceans have risen some 400 feet since the last of five Ice Ages ended and Pleistocene glaciers began melting 12,000 years ago. As the world continues warming since the Little Ice Age (1350-1850), seas are now rising at a mere 8-9 inches per century, though it can seem higher because of concurrent land subsidence due to oil, gas, and water extraction, urban construction, and isostatic rebound.

That’s a far cry from Al Gore’s ludicrous prediction of 20 feet or more “in the near future.” But at least there are a few shreds of history and evidence behind the spookery. Other frenzied fables from climate crisis banshees are too far-fetched even for annual liars contests. But they nonetheless cause fear and trembling in many minds and souls.

Ponder this compendium gleaned primarily from just one website over just the past four weeks.

On and on it goes, without letup or interruption. But lest you think this steady stream of absurd climate fearmongering is something new, let me remind you of the Warmlist of things allegedly caused by global warming, compiled by Professor John Brignell many years ago — and even turned into a fun-packed video of dangers … from more allergies and bad beer to more women cheating on vacation.

Can’t we all just get a grip? And help our children get a grip?



Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, environment, climate change and human rights issues.

#Climate #ClimateDoomers #Driessen #CFact

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