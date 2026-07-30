Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

Germany’s renewable ELECTRICITY expansion, driven by subsidies does NOT address REALITY that the German economy runs on transportation fuels and the more than 6,000 products made from those oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil

Jet fuel for the military and international airports, diesel fuel for trucks and construction equipment, different grades of gasoline for vehicles, and bunker fuel for all the ships arriving and departing from Ports.

Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels like, jet, diesel, gasoline, and bunker fuel for ships, and oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our materialistic world.

Wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels MADE FROM oil.

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