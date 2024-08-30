Back in 2015, just short of a decade ago, my late friend Nick Grealy, from the UK, wrote a blog post on the approaching collapse of the German Energiewende experiment. I featured it here and, although none of the illustrations still load, his observations have proved remarkably prescient, as a new study out of Norway reveals.

Let’s begin with some of what Nick pointed out almost 10 years ago:

No one can fail to be impressed by Germany’s efforts in the Energiewende, loosely translated as “energy turn” or “energy transformation.” But, is it no more than a relic of the peak oil and nuclear fears prevalent in 2009 post Fukushima? What is the view from 2015?

The Energiewende is giving shale operators world wide a lot of another German word import: Angst. Greens insist that there are a suite of alternatives to both fossil fuels and nuclear power and that Germany provides an example to the UK, Ireland, New York State etc etc. This from Mark Ruffalo for example:

Earlier in the interview, Ruffalo stressed the potential of renewable energy sources like “wind, water and solar.” Citing the prevalence of solar energy in Germany, Ruffalo remarked “America’s being left behind. We’re being left behind all over the world.”

In the interview, Ruffalo misspoke in stating that 30 percent of Germany’s electricity is generated from solar power — the figure is actually three percent. Although he was mistaken, he later apologized on Twitter.

That makes it all better then. Three percent, thirty percent, it’s only a number. Mr Ruffalo’s apology gets read by several thousand Twitter followers, but it was already crossed into the minds of a million plus TV viewers. This rather cavalier carelessness is being used by natural gas opponents to magnify both opposition to shale development and to stretch the truth of solar and wind reality to fit a view that as renewables are just around the corner, let’s call the whole thing off.

Before I look at Die wahre Wirklichkeit der deutschen Energiepolitik or the true reality of German energy policy, which just doesn’t slip off the tongue, or enter into the brain, as elegantly as Energiewende, let me point out two things:

Talking about reality may be uncomfortable, but it does keep the lights and heat on. Pointing out contradictions does not make me a climate change “denier”, or part of an alleged lobbying conspiracy from fossil fuels. Unlike too many greens, I don’t deny the utility of their technologies.The ultimate lobbyist for fossil fuel is anyone who flips a light switch, fills a fuel tank or participates in modern life of plastics and fertilisers. Look in the mirror. Wave hello…

Solar is an inevitable part of the future. It is not, nor is likely to be in any meaningful time frame, the only solution. Pretending it can, is unrealistic and counterproductive and recent, if uncomfortable, proof of that comes from The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.

A fundamental energy problem, is how almost everyone wants to believe (Greens), or publishes (journalists) simplistic explanations of complex energy market phenomena. Energy is not simple. The world behind the switch or the nozzle is incredibly complex. The problem lies in that a lot of people work very hard to make it look easy – and have been very successful at it. Perhaps too successful…

The key point, on the Mark Ruffalo’s of the world miss, is to concentrate on how electricity is produced, when the problem is also of when it is produced. With no significant technology to store electricity at scale on the horizon,electricity generation is skewed in many counter intuitive ways…

With no energy storage, one could potentially generate a lot of electricity, but obviously, if perhaps not to Ruffalo, not very much outside of the middle of the day in the middle of the year and absolutely none in the night anytime. Using solar to keep the lights on during daytime defeats the point of energy efficiency perhaps, but as we’ll see, there is a lot of electricity still used at midday, although solar, in one of several perverse impacts, doesn’t provide any energy efficiency incentives at peak time…

Time here to step back and consider measuring the Energiewende success as reducing emissions. But, that isn’t so interesting to either Greens or journalists. This from the German Federal Energy Statistics, based on BP World Energy shows the relative performance of German CO2 emissions is poor compared to other advanced economies. Even worse, when measured over the past few years, despite a greater rate of growth of wind and solar, German CO2 emissions actually increased 6% as opposed to standing still in the US and falling by an average of 4% in the EU as a whole…

Ruffalo is correct: Germany does indeed produce 30% of it’s power from solar, a noteworthy accomplishment. However, it does so at noon in late June and generates zero of it only twelve hours later. During January, given how Hamburg shares the same latitude as the Alaska Panhandle, it is equally impressive to generate any solar at all, but what little there is disappears entirely 19 hours a day- during the highest demand time of year…

The beauty of natural gas is that it can be flexible enough to ramp up and down matching demand, and to match the inevitable ups and downs, storms and calms and sunrises and sunsets inherent in wind and solar. It was only a few years ago that natural gas was only used as peaking power to match spikes. As we see in the US, natural gas is now so widespread and thus economically predictable that it replaces the original baseload power provider, nuclear energy. That is yet another own goal by Germany: Not only does lignite displace gas, Germany is intending to displace zero carbon nuclear with renewables. If Germany played like this in the World Cup, they wouldn’t last long.