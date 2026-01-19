Germany Admits Its Energiewende Was A Colossal Failure by Now Shifting to Natural Gas, Although It's Still Playing Word Games
Germany has surrendered. It has admitted its Energiewende was a failure. Yes, that is the message, although the leftist toady media outlet Reuters would have us believe it’s all part of the plan.
Get a load of this: (emphasis added):
Germany said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the European Commission on a plan to build new power stations, adding it would tender 12 gigawatts (GW) worth of capacity in 2026, with a focus on gas-fired sites.
This is a major step on Germany’s path to ensure security of supply in light of the country’s ongoing phase-out of coal-fired power capacity.
“With the short-term tenders ... we are also laying the foundation for a secure electricity supply in Germany in the future and thus for the competitiveness of our industry,” Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said.
Most of the new capacity, 10 GW, must be able to generate electricity over a longer period of time to ensure steady supply, Germany’s economy ministry said, adding that this included but was not limited to gas-fired power stations.
The new power stations, which are expected to enter service in 2031, will be able to run on hydrogen by 2045 at the latest, in line with Germany’s goal of becoming climate neutral that year, the ministry said.
State aid procedures related to the plan have not been completed yet, Berlin said, adding that the strategy would still have to be finally approved by the European Commission…
Uniper CEO Michael Lewis called the agreement an “urgently needed step towards making the energy transition in Germany cost-efficient and pragmatic. Instead of rigid requirements, operators can make business decisions about when to switch to hydrogen.”
Here’s what the article really tells us:
Germany isn’t furthering its energy transition. It’s giving up and wisely going with gas.
There is no commitment to change to hydrogen. That’s only a fig leaf employed for now to suggest Germany has not retreated when, in fact, it has turned and run. And, if any hydrogen transitions take place, they will be to blue hydrogen made from natural gas, not green.
Natural gas isn’t going to replace coal. It’s going to supplement it, and Germany will more likely need to use even more coal, due to the huge deindustrialization hole it has dug for itself by pushing the failed Energiewende.
Germany has surrendered on the Energiewende, just as it previously surrendered its sovereignty to the EU globalists still intent on promoting the great green grift.
Germany was forced to make this move or face ever increasing electricity prices, ever more deindustrialization, and ever more less energy security.
Reuters and politically correct media outlets have been part of the problem. Everything in this story is designed to mislead and to avoid stating the obvious: that the Energiewende was a huge mistake that will take decades to remedy.
Hat Tip: JoNova
