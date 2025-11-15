Politico normally isn’t worth reading or even perusing, as it is heavily biased to the left, but this story is worth your time if you want a good laugh. It’s all about the battle over where the next COP fiasco will take place. The leftist government in Australia wants it. So does the authoritarian government in Turkey. But Germany wants nothing to do with it, despite the massive effort it put into its Energiewende (energy transition).

Here are a few paragraphs from Politico to explain:

Germany is scrambling to solve a diplomatic dispute between Australia and Turkey for fear it becomes the default host of next year’s U.N. climate talks. Turkey and Australia remain deadlocked, with both adamant they want to host the annual conference in 2026. Intense diplomacy is happening on the margins of this year’s edition, a two-week summit that began Monday in Brazil. If no resolution is found, Germany, as host of the U.N. climate organization, is obligated to step in under the rules of the treaty. “We would have to, but we do not want to,” said German State Secretary in the Environment Ministry Jochen Flasbarth on Monday. He said preparing a host site within 12 months of the talks would stretch Germany’s rigid bureaucracy. “These are not easy things to do. Germany needs more time for a conference. That’s why all the signals we’re sending out are, for heaven’s sake, get Australia and Turkey to agree so that this technical solution doesn’t come into play,” he said… Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offering to allow the Turks to host the section of the talks reserved for world leaders’ speeches, said the two people familiar with the discussions, who said Erdoğan had not responded… Due to the standoff, whichever country hosts the 2026 conference will have limited time to prepare. This potentially hampers efforts to lay diplomatic groundwork for talks required to confront shortfalls in funding and policy that have left the world far off track from addressing climate change.

So, two nations want COP31 and say they can get it done in the time available, but Germany says it would love to do it, but can’t? That’s peculiar. Germany spent decades promoting its Energiewende and lecturing the rest of us about the climate crisis and its beautiful progressive approach to saving the planet, and now it hasn’t got time? Could it be the fact the government there is loathe to admit the Energiewende was a humongous failure and has delivered nothing but skyrocketing electric prices and deindustrialization?

Well, read this from Clean Energy Wire (emphasis added):

Only four countries in the world had higher household electricity prices than Germany in the first quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by price comparison website Verivox. German consumers paid an average of 38 euro cents per kilowatt hour at the start of the year… The global average price of electricity is currently 15 cents, an increase of 29 percent over 2021. At that time, German consumers paid the highest electricity prices in the world – almost 32 cents… The parties in Germany’s new coalition government have pledged to reduce electricity prices for households and companies by at least five cents per kilowatt hour, by using CO2 price revenues. The parties also said they would cut the electricity tax to the European minimum and reduce grid fees.

Is there any doubt why Germany does not want COP31? Of course not. And, Politico doesn’t even mention that possibility, which tells us everything we need to know about that rotten journal.

