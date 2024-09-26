There is something quite astounding happening in Germany these days as the Energiewende dissolves before us like the Wicked Witch of the West. The Guardian reports on the fate of the arrogant plan of German elites to force everyone into accepting green nirvana:

The leaders of Germany’s Greens, partners in the embattled central government of Olaf Scholz, have announced their resignation, saying that a series of election defeats requires a radical reset. Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, joint leaders since 2022, said on Wednesday that the environmental party, a trailblazer in Europe and the first to have MPs elected to a national parliament, faced its deepest crisis in a decade after the result of the Brandenburg state election on Sunday… On Wednesday, Lang said the resulting questions over the future direction of the party, especially with a federal election scheduled for a year’s time, were inextricably linked to the question: “What sort of country do we want to be?” This included whether the government would stick to its agenda to become climate-neutral or “retreat from that altogether,” she said…

German Green Party Flag

The German Greens are not the only ones to be struggling across Europe. When Austria goes to the polls at the weekend, the Green party there is expected to perform particularly badly. One of the key issues is the supply of gas, with the Green-led energy ministry under pressure to wean the country off Russian exports, on which Austria is dependent for 83% of its needs, and build up alternative sources instead. The German Greens have been accused of losing their way, in particular since entering the federal government. Having to deal with the realpolitik of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with its resulting energy crisis, has forced the party into making decisions that appeared to go against its ideals.

In the recent election campaigns, it often appeared to be the punchbag for parties across the spectrum. Accusations were rife that the party was trying to “dictate” the lives of ordinary Germans – from which type of heating system to use, to which car to drive – with the BSW and AfD going so far as to compare the Greens to the Communist regime of the former German Democratic Republic. The party has also lost a larger proportion of its younger voters at recent elections than any other party. In Sunday’s Brandenburg poll, for instance, it saw its support in the 16-to-24 age bracket drop by 24 percentage points, a bigger fall than in any other age range.

It’s poetic justice, of course, and it’s spreading. The Energiewende was a giant green grift, and no one cared until their electric prices started rising to the stratosphere and their ruling class began telling them they needed to install heat pumps and drive EVS.

Climate change was a marvelously free virtue signaling opportunity until it began devouring both paychecks and freedom. The end was inevitable, of course, for anyone paying attention but those on the money-train kept denying it with promises of a green economy and dreams of saving a planet that didn’t need saving.

America’s blue state politicians need to take heed of what’s happening in Germany. It’s their future, too, if they keep pushing green energy scams that make no economic sense, raising electricity prices beyond imagination, and depriving the people of their freedoms.

#Germany #Climate #Energiewende #Greens #HearPumps #Austria

Share