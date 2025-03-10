Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars covers EV sales, Burnt EVS UK, EV charging, solar, wind, cow methane, and a host of other rant-worthy green energy failures. He also very effectively demonstrates the real purpose of Net Zero, which is to prevent our free movement and eliminate our rights to travel by anything other than crime-ridden public transit.

Just wonderful! Enjoy!

#UK #GeoffBuysCars #EVCharging #EVsales #EVs #Solar #Musk #Tesla #Travel #FreeMovement #Wind #UK

