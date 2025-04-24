This BOE Report story has to be read to be believed (emphasis added):

California Governor Gavin Newsom has directed state officials to step up efforts to guarantee reliable fuel supplies for the nation’s biggest auto market, prompting oil companies to blame state policies for difficult business conditions and high pump prices. Newsom’s letter to California Energy Commission Vice Chair Siva Gunda, dated April 21 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday, came days after Valero Energy said it would permanently shut or restructure its refinery in Benicia, California by the end of April 2026. The Benicia refinery accounts for about 9% of the state’s crude oil refining capacity. “I write to direct you to redouble the State’s efforts to work closely with refiners on short- and long-term planning, including through high-level, immediate engagement, to help ensure that Californians continue to have access to a safe, affordable, and reliable supply of transportation fuels,” Newsom wrote. He added that although gasoline demand in the state was in a gradual decline, it would exist for years to come.

The governor set a July 1 deadline for the CEC to recommend changes to the state’s approach to managing fuel supplies during the energy transition and asked the agency to reinforce the state’s belief that refiners can operate profitably. Refiners have said they face growing regulatory and cost pressures in California, which has among the most aggressive climate change policies of any U.S. state and has a goal to ban new gasoline-powered cars starting in 2035. Gasoline prices in California are among the highest in the United States due to the state’s reliance on imports from Latin America and the Middle East to offset declining state supplies. In his letter, Newsom said the Trump administration was to blame for economic instability and market turmoil that was harming oil companies. A refining trade group said that assertion was false, and instead blamed California. “Governor Newsom’s letter to the California Energy Commission directing it to ‘redouble’ its efforts to work closely with refiners so ‘they see the value in serving the California market’ is laughable and a blatant effort to cover his backside,” Chet Thompson, CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, said in an emailed statement. “State policies, not the new administration in Washington, are why fuel manufacturers struggle to operate in California and why California drivers face the highest fuel prices in the country.”

Newsom has no principles other than to advance his political career, of course, which is why he’s suddenly moving a bit right in his interviews and statements. That isn’t the way it was in 2022:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled his plan to punish oil companies for reaping massive profits in California while drivers emptied their wallets at gas stations. The plan, which Newsom termed a “price gouging penalty,” would see the state establish a maximum profit margin on oil refiners and issue civil penalties for excess profits. Any revenue generated would be put into a “Price Gouging Penalty Fund” and sent back to Californians… “California’s price gouging penalty is simple – either Big Oil reins in the profits and prices, or they’ll pay a penalty,” Newsom said on Monday. “Big Oil has been lying and gouging Californians to line their own pockets long enough.” …Newsom called a special legislative session that began Monday, which allows lawmakers to move more quickly on passing a plan. The session will get fully underway in January alongside the normal session of the Legislature… “Despite how this may be characterized as a ‘penalty on oil companies’ it is clearly a tax that will disincentivize investment, cut supplies and increase costs for all Californians, at a time when they can least afford it,” said Robert Gutierrez, co-chair of a coalition of business interests called Californians Against Higher Taxes, which opposes the plan… California’s average gas prices peaked in June at $6.44 a gallon in tandem with surging prices around the country sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But in September, California saw a second price spike up to $6.43 a gallon while prices dropped elsewhere, creating an unprecedented $2.61-price gap between what drivers in the Golden State pay vs. the rest of the country. Newsom’s proposal would also bolster state energy regulators’ ability to provide oversight after years of criticism from experts who say California has woefully little power over an industry that closely guards information on pricing and operations as confidential trade secrets. All sides agree that environmental fees, taxes, isolated fuel markets and special fuel blends are at least partly to blame for California’s highest-in-the-nation gasoline costs. But Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at UC Berkeley, has identified a bedeviling gap in the cost of California’s gasoline compared to the national price, which is not accounted for by the state’s higher fees and environmental regulations. Prior to the most recent price spike, that gap, which Borenstein calls a “mystery surcharge,” was typically 30 cents a gallon. It has been at the center of multiple inconclusive state investigations.

How is that Californians didn’t remove this conniver from office when they had the chance. He's incapable of not politicizing everything he touches, operating at 100% demagogue at all times and, as such, has no idea what to really do about anything. Yet, there he is, producing exactly the kind of government you'd expect from a wealthy trust-funder with no real-life experience at all.

God save the Golden State!

