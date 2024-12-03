Guest Post by Ronald Stein, P.E.

Driven by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s obliviousness to the reality that the so-called energy transition is only an electricity transition, the State’s 40 million residents continue to bear the expense of his so-called transition from fossil fuels.

Governor Newsom has no comprehension that wind turbines and solar panels can only generate electricity occasionally. Wind turbines and solar panels cannot make any of the more than 6,000 products now made from crude oil, or fuels for all forms of transportation.

Californians continue to pay dearly for the cleanest air in the world, while most of the world gets electricity from thousands of coal power plants.

California’s extensive government regulations provide great ammunition for environmental consultants and lawyers to delay or stop the progress of any project indefinitely.

The Governor does not comprehend that wind turbines and solar panels are themselves 100% made from the products from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil! Further, electricity CANNOT exist without crude oil as all the parts and components of every electricity generation system (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar) are also made from the oil derivatives manufactured from oil.

All the parts and components of California Governor Newsom’s net zero emissions fantasy are 100% dependent on crude oil, the same oil that he wants to rid the world of.

As a trailer for the new “Landman” drama television series, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, illustrates, Newsom is oblivious to the fact that every product in our society that did not exist 200 years ago is made from oil.

Thus, before Newsom totally destroys the California economy, he needs to identify the “replacement” for crude oil that will support the economy’s materialistic demands before he preaches net zero emissions.

In addition, everything that needs electricity to function, such as iPhones, computers, data centers, and X-ray machines, is made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil. Without fossil fuels, there would be nothing that needs electricity!

In pursuit of his miss guided transition to electricity, the beginning of “Trump proofing” California began days after the November election, when the California Air Resources Board (CARB) — a regulatory commission almost entirely appointed by the governor Gavin Newsom — passed new updates to the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), requiring producers of “dirty” transportation fuel to purchase more credits from producers of “clean” transportation fuel. The new LCFS will provide an estimated $105 billion in EV charging credits and $8 billion of hydrogen credits, largely paid for by fees on gasoline and diesel, which the state would pass on to drivers and consumers.

The 40 million-person California population represents a minuscule 0.4 percent of the 8 billion people on this planet. The other 99.6 percent of the world’s population lives outside the state’s borders.

Under Governor Newsom’s so-called “leadership,” California gas prices could rise another $1.15 per gallon next year thanks to the state’s new carbon credit system, taxes, refinery regulations, and the Phillips 66 refinery shutdown in 2025.

The state’s newly passed carbon credit requirement may increase retail prices for regular grade gasoline in 2025 somewhere between 40 and 65 cents per gallon. The governor’s new refinery regulations, which he passed during a special legislative session last month, would increase prices by between 5 and 27 cents per gallon. The shutdown of the Phillips 66 refinery was announced after the new refinery regulations would add another 8 to 14 cents per gallon. Because California gas taxes rise with the state’s price index, the gas tax will go up between one to two cents per gallon in 2025.

These fuel cost increases contribute to inflation and the high cost of living in California and have a disproportionate and adverse impact on lower-income Californians.

Governor Newsom is personally exempt from those fuel cost increases as he is chauffeured to and from his Sacramento office in a State-owned gasoline vehicle.

Most in wealthy California are oblivious that about 80 percent of the world’s 8 billion, many of which are in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, still live on less than $10 a day – and the billions still have little to no access to electricity. For others, life is severely complicated and compromised by the hypocritical “green” agendas of wealthy country elites who have benefited so tremendously from fossil fuels since the modern industrial era began in the 1800s.

The book Clean Energy Exploitations — Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy discusses the lack of transparency in the world of the green movement’s impact upon humanity’s exploitations in developing countries that are mining for the exotic minerals and metals required to create the batteries needed to store “green energy.”

In those developing countries, the mining operations disproportionately impact low-income communities, exploit child labor, and are responsible for the most egregious human rights violations of vulnerable minority populations. These mining operations are also directly destroying the planet through environmental degradation.

It explains how America’s Green Energy Needs Minerals, Yet America Blocks New Mines on American soil. While the wealthier countries are shelling out billions of dollars for so-called clean ELECTRICITY from wind and solar, those developed nations are financially encouraging China and Africa to continue exploiting “their” poor with yellow, brown, and black skin and financially supporting environmental degradation to “their” landscapes just to reinforce mandated EV’s, wind turbines, and solar panels in “our backyards!”

It is appalling that wealthy California, with its “green mandates,” continues to burden its residents with humongous costs to transition to just electricity and support unethical, immoral, and hypocritical actions to obtain exotic minerals and metals from poorer developing countries to achieve that electricity transition.

The minuscule impact of the 40 million Californians on this planet of 8 billion is analogous to an individual urinating in the ocean, which will not change the temperature of the ocean waters!

Editor’s Note: Yesterday, I received the following from a member of the California oil and gas industry…

It may be too late for my company as the state is moving hard to demand immediate “testing” of about 35 of my idle wells (at $40k/well) and they know old casings will not pass, so then you have to P&A. I demanded the right to redrill or work over the idle wells and they said there is a produce plant within 3,200 feet (the new sensitive receptor zone) so that paralyzes us as well. They demanded two weeks ago, for most all independents, that we “estimate” the cost of P&A for all wells, tank farm restoration and soil restoration, and we all know that will be the basis for increasing our $200,000 cash bond to over $2 million. I was forced to hire an attorney last week to fight, but the steamroller of regulations and recent laws will be imposed long before any resolution or relief from the courts for me. Never thought a State could impose communist controls over us oil producers, but they are doing it! BTW, once the Monterey is finally tapped (if ever now) with efficient frac’ing and other technology one day, the reserve estimates are larger than the Permian Basin (400 billion), but that is a pipe dream now unless this country is directly attacked like WWII.

California is being destroyed by a madman named Governor Gruesome

Not being a downer, but what is happening in CA as to our oil industry, you do not need to go to law school to know this is a government that gives a damn about the US Constitution and even CA’s state Constitution. Gruesome is using the national Dem playbook which is to strike immediately, do all the damage it can and when the court’s finally grant relief, we will all be gone, excepting for a few majors that may (or may not) use shareholder money to fend off the attacks. My only hope is that our current shale drilling in Texas will offset the financial loss in CA. At least in TX, they still like us (see the Landman part 3).

