Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, an extreme radical, is attempting to force the residents of his state to give up natural gas and convert to using electricity for everything (see NJ Gov Murphy Seeks to Ban NatGas for Heat, Appliances Statewide).

Murphy may want to check in with those he supposedly governs. A recently conducted public opinion survey finds that an overwhelming majority of New Jersey residents prefer natural gas to heat their homes and power their appliances.

A research poll from Affordable Energy for New Jersey [a coalition of business and labor groups] conducted earlier this month of nearly 1,200 registered New Jersey voters revealed that 76% view natural gas as a favorable energy source. Of those surveyed, 67% also favor natural gas over electricity.

Note that while New Jersey voters support more wind and solar, they are opposed or unsure about electric conversion and much prefer natural gas

NJ is a large and important customer for Marcellus molecules from Pennsylvania. Murphy wants to deny his citizens the right to use those molecules. He is term-limited, and his term runs out at the end of 2025, so he has until then to enforce his authoritarian views on the good residents of NJ.

A recently conducted public opinion survey finds that an overwhelming majority of New Jersey residents prefer natural gas to heat their homes and power their appliances. A research poll from Affordable Energy for New Jersey conducted earlier this month of nearly 1200 registered New Jersey voters revealed that 76 percent view natural gas as a favorable energy source. Of those surveyed, 67 percent also favor natural gas over electricity. When asked if all homes should be required to transition from natural gas to electric heat, 61 percent were opposed. “The results of this opinion survey clearly show that regulators and legislators are out of touch as to what New Jersey residents energy preferences are, said Ron Morano, Affordable Energy for New Jersey executive director. “We need sound energy policy that includes reliable, affordable and realistic choices not unrealistic, expensive mandates.” The survey also included a question about an Energy Information Administration calculation that showed getting 100 percent of the state’s power from wind and solar could increase monthly by at least four times the current amount. Nearly 80 percent said they would be opposed to the increase. Nearly 60 percent of residents also oppose New Jersey wasting millions of taxpayer dollars to stop natural gas pipeline projects. Residents preferred natural gas, solar and nuclear as New Jersey’s primary energy source with 22 percent choosing natural gas, 22 percent solar, 21 percent nuclear and 20 percent undecided. Only 6 percent preferred wind. “The numbers in this survey show clear support of natural gas. Before the Board of Public Utilities goes back to the drawing board to update the Energy Master Plan, they need to listen to New Jersey residents, not come back with more of the same,” added Morano. About Affordable Energy for New Jersey: Affordable Energy for New Jersey (AENJ) is a broad, grassroots coalition that advocates for actionable, fact-driven energy policy that emphasizes keeping costs low for our residents and businesses and evaluates energy policies and proposals based by asking the following three questions: Is It Feasible? Is It reliable? What Does It Cost?*

Editor's Note: There is a lot more to this survey and one cannot review it in total without realizing Garden State residents, though they tend to like some solar and wind, love natural gas and do not perceive climate change as a threat.

First, understand the support for solar and wind is only skin-deep and little more than some meaningless virtue signaling. How do we know? Because they aren’t willing to pay for it:

Significantly, only a little more than a third of New Jersey voters see climate change as a threat. The other 63% see it as a solvable problem (30%) or hoax (24%) or are unsure (9%):

Finally, as a reflection of this attitude, there is this:

There is so much more in the full survey. Check it out here. What you’ll find is that the New Jersey residents, while they like to be seen as supporting solar and wind, have no desire to actually do it if they have to pay and do not support the Murphy and Biden climate agendas. They are no climate cultists and they understand natural gas is the best bet for them.

