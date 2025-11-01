Guest Post from Craig Rucker at CFact.

For years, environmental activists have pressured the business world to embrace the UN’s aggressive climate and energy agenda. They know full well that corporate leaders won’t sign on voluntarily — doing so would mean skyrocketing costs, suffocating regulations, and peddling products that consumers simply don’t want.

Enter ESG: the “environmental, social, and governance” criteria that Greens devised as a tool to coerce compliance.

The strategy is clever and relentless. ESG advocates form “voluntary” industry groups that lock in their radical priorities from the start. Then, they lean on major corporations to join these pacts — or else face coordinated boycotts and damaging PR campaigns.

Take the U.S. Plastics Pact, for instance: It’s a targeted assault on the plastics, food, and petroleum sectors, with an explicit mission to trigger a “profound paradigm shift” and drive “systemic change” in how these industries operate.

The good news? Resistance is building at last.

A coalition of state Attorneys General, led by Florida A.G. James Uthmeier, has written to environmental groups demanding to know how their use of the Pact to fuel their activism does not violate antitrust laws.

Uthmeier is joined by the Attorneys General from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana. Read their full press statement at CFACT.org.

“Radical environmental activists do not have the right, nor the avenue, to suppress business operations in our market,” Uthmeier said.

Antitrust law outlaws combinations and monopolies in restraint of trade. These A.G.s assert that is precisely the mission left-wing climate pressure groups have taken on.

“We have grave concerns that this mission is harmful to our States’ economies,” the A.G.s said, “results in higher costs to our States’ consumers, unreasonably restrains trade, and reduces output and quality of goods and services.”

Institutional control and ESG are common tactics the Left uses to push policy that it cannot achieve through law or regulation.

Bravo to these Attorneys General for calling out such abuses.

Editor’s Note: The NGO behind the Plastics Pact is the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which is “a UK-registered independent charity founded in September 2010 by Dame Ellen MacArthur.” It aims to address “climate change, biodiversity loss, and resource depletion.” Key supporters include the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fund for Strategic Innovation (from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt), Cisco, Philips, Unilever, Google, and Salesforce. Schmidt, of course, has been behind multiple attacks on fossil fuels, is a big NRDC supporter, and was one of the big guys behind the failed Ivanpah solar boondoggle.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., addressing intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

#PlasticsPact #AGs #EricSchmidt #Climate #CFACT #CraigRucker

