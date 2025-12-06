This video is long (a little over an hour) and includes an occasional throwaway “all-of-the-above” line, but it’s really quite good. It’s an in-depth discussion of coal from an Aussie perspective, but there is so much valuable information for everyone in the West and beyond it’s well worth your time. The interviewer is John Anderson. More on him below the video.

Per Grok:

John Anderson is an Australian politician, commentator, and podcaster best known as the former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia (1999–2005) and leader of the National Party of Australia (1999–2005).

Born on November 14, 1956, in Sydney, he grew up in a rural family of graziers in northern New South Wales and worked as a farmer before entering politics. He represented the rural electorate of Gwydir in the Australian House of Representatives from 1989 to 2007, serving in various ministerial roles under Prime Minister John Howard, including Minister for Primary Industries and Energy, Transport and Regional Development, and Broadband, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

Since retiring from parliament in 2007, Anderson has transitioned into media and public commentary, particularly as an interviewer. In 2017, he launched Conversations with John Anderson, a popular podcast and YouTube series where he hosts in-depth discussions with global thought leaders, intellectuals, politicians, and cultural figures on topics like politics, society, economics, and faith.

Notable guests have included psychologist Jordan Peterson, historian Victor Davis Hanson, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, economist Niall Ferguson, and former UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks. The show emphasizes civil debate and evidence-based policy, aligning with Anderson’s belief that “you cannot get good public policy out of a bad public debate.”

It has gained a significant following for its focus on conservative-leaning perspectives on issues like free speech, national identity, and family values.

Anderson is also a vocal advocate for rural Australia, sustainable agriculture, and socially conservative causes.