A recent panel discussion sponsored by the Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence addressed the energy costs associated with data centers and a whole range of other industrial consumers. It’s a fascinating discussion, the first eight minutes being an intense and rapid-fire explanation of demand and the last three minutes constituting a concise account of why solar and wind can never, ever satisfy our energy needs.

The speakers are:

Cole Smead, CEO of Smead Capital Management, is a board member of Discovery Institute.

Kent Walter is Director of Western Market Affairs at Arizona Public Service.

Jonathan Lesser is Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and President of Continental Economics.

Mark Mills is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Enjoy!

#Markmills #Datacenters #EVs #EnergyDemand #AI

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