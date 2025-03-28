Many readers will recall the name Ray Kemble, one of a few Dimock residents repeatedly exploited by groups such as Food and Water Watch and the Catskill Mountainkeeper (a Rockefeller outfit).

Ray is one of those folks who will say anything for fame, regardless of the consequences. He was exploited over and over again by special interests who were determined to leverage Dimock as a means of destroying the natural gas industry. They knew he was willing to make outrageous claims and incentivized him to do so, sending him around the world with a jug of brown water to claim Cabot Oil & Gas (now Coterra Energy) was polluting everything in sight and, of course, most of the media went along with the game.

Coterra, though, like Energy Transfer, has refused to tolerate the abuse. Now, a Pennsylvania court has rewarded the company with a permanent injunction forcing him to shut up or be subject to contempt of court penalties.

What prompted all this is a move Kemble made in 2017 to sue Coterra again after settling the previous lawsuit against the company with a promise that this was the end of his claims and he would make no further disparaging comments about Coterra.

That was 2012, but Kemble not only kept talking but raised his volume. Then he sued again, which turned out to be a terrible mistake, so terrible even his lawyers moved to dismiss their own lawsuit, but it was too late. Cottera responded with a major lawsuit and has never relented, pressing the case ever since.

Kemble hasn’t was never much phased, though, according to the court:

The court analyzed all of Kemble’s excuses for violating the setllement agreement. It found them wanting:

And, here are the court’s conclusions:

That last line means Ray Kemble, encouraged by one special interest after another to target Coterra with one outargeous claim after another, may well end up behind bars the next time he does it. Where will Food & Water Watch or the Catskill Mountainkeeper be then? Any guesses? They won’t be anywhere, of course. Ray was just a tool for the NGOs behind the fractivism that surrounded Dimock and when he's no longer an asset, they’ll turn their backs on him and say “we never knew him.”

#RayKemble #Coterra #Fractivism #Cabot #Lawsuit

