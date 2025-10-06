The UK is in a horrible mess right now and there may be no way out given that the Labour government will be in charge for the reasonably foreseeable future. Our mother country is facing massive inmigration that is slowly but inexorably turning it into a Sharia nation, it cannot muster the integrity to deal with rape gangs, free speech is more tightly controlled than a Stalinist country, and it has a mad man in charge of climate and energy policy.

Yet, there remains some hope at least. Consider this short video from Jacob Rees-Mogg, with experience as a Brit politician, business leader and social critic. He has quite an aristocratic manner but speaks, nonetheless, very well on behalf of the common man:

I like what Rees-Mogg has to say. He makes perfect sense, even when he’s criticizing the UK relying upon US LNG. What he says is also worth hearing by the rest of the West, which is only now starting pull itself out of the Net Zero trap.

#JacobRees-Mogg #Climate #UK #Fracking #NorthSea #EnergyPrices

