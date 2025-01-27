Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

This is another in a series of observations that we (fossil fuel advocates) are winning. Finally, we are having an impact.

The official party line of the Democrats has been to block the use of any and all fossil fuel energy by amping up regulations and passing laws to limit or eliminate its production, transportation, and even usage (witness the Dems trying to outlaw gas stoves, furnaces, and water heaters over the past couple of years). Those efforts have failed spectacularly.

And now, some Dems admit their failure, like Maryland General Assembly member C.T. Wilson from Charles County. He told Baltimore’s Fox affiliate that the state “should be open to using natural gas to meet its green energy goals.” There you go. A Dem just redefined natural gas as “green” so he and his party can save face. Whatever. At least they’re beginning to admit what everyone else already knows: The use of natural gas isn’t going away.

The news from Baltimore’s WBFF:

A Democrat in the Maryland General Assembly told Spotlight on Maryland the state should be open to using natural gas to meet its green energy goals. Delegate C.T. Wilson, D-Charles County, serves as the chairman of the Maryland House Economic Matters Committee. He told Spotlight on Maryland in an interview Wednesday he has been working with House and Senate leaders throughout the summer to combat the state’s escalating energy production shortfalls. The Charles County delegate said that despite questions about energy generation, the state cannot dismiss its green energy objectives. Meeting those electrification goals means more generation,” Del. Wilson said. “I.E., nuclear, I.E. the possibility of dual fire plants, making sure that Marylanders are provided for. We don’t want rolling blackouts.” Dual fire power plants, sometimes called “combined cycle” plants, operate using two types of fuel. Natural gas is typically one of the two types of fuel used to power such plants. “Maryland, itself, has never been closed to [natural gas],” Del. Wilson said. “We obviously understand that it’s still legal. In years past, we tried to move away from that, but knowing where the battle lines are, we have, of course we are open to that, even for the short-term.” Public records show that six coal-fired power plants have closed since 2018, reducing the state’s energy production capacity by over 3,200 megawatts. PJM reports on its website that fossil fuel power plant closures over the last six years have reduced Maryland’s energy generation by over 6,000 megawatts. The regional energy grid operator also noted that only 1,600 megawatts of new energy generation have been constructed to meet the state’s growing energy demands. The rapid closure of fossil fuel power plants means the state has lost the power generation ability to electrify 4.8 million homes, according to PJM’s conversion formula. Data from the 2022 U.S. Census shows there are only 2.38 million residential households in the state.

Along with the closure of power plants, Maryland electric customers began receiving skyrocketing energy bills starting in January. FOX45 News first reported in August that a quartet of factors – including the closure of power plants, rising energy demands, aggressive green energy policies and an outdated power grid – would lead to an increase in costs of more than 11% per household beginning in 2025. National energy costs and infrastructure debates boiled over into action by the new Trump administration Monday. President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day back in office. His executive order aimed to cool rapidly escalating consumer energy costs while clawing back much of former President Joe Biden’s clean energy initiatives. The policies of the previous administration have driven our nation into a national emergency, where a precarious inadequate and intermittent energy supply, and an increasingly unreliable grid, require swift and decisive action,” President Trump’s executive order said. Spotlight on Maryland asked PJM how President Trump’s executive order may impact its planning and operations. A spokesperson said the organization is still reviewing the impacts of the order. Meanwhile, Del. Wilson says his committee has been flooded with proposed bills concerning the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, a controversial power line project slated to cut through the heart of Maryland. The project has drawn significant backlash from impacted communities over the possible use of eminent domain and environmental impacts. Of course, we will be looking over that with a fine-tooth comb, but I want to make it very clear that many of the same individuals, in the same areas, that don’t want Piedmont, want data centers,” Del. Wilson said. “You can’t have it both ways.”

Stop MPRP, a grassroots opposed to the project, has been vocal about its opposition to data center development since the organization’s inception. “Save Maryland farms and families; stop the transmission lines,” Stop MPRP’s website reads. “MD residents will pay the social and finance costs of infrastructure to serve data centers.” It is unclear who Del. Wilson believes is advocating for data centers in the state. However, Gov. Wes Moore announced a $1 billion public-private partnership under his “Capital of Quantum” initiative last week. “Recognizing Maryland’s unique assets and strategic advantages to grow the state’s quantum science and technology sector, Gov. Moore last month signed an executive order that identified quantum computing as an industry that the Moore-Miller Administration will prioritize through state investment and support,” the governor’s said in a news release. Del. Wilson said he believes good planning today may empower the state to become energy self-sufficient in 10 years. “I believe the process that the Piedmont transmission lines were laid out may be problematic, but make no mistake, we need more energy,” Del. Wilson said. “If you want a data center in your community, if you want that benefit, it doesn’t come out of thin air.” “I always equate it to putting a large tick on a very small vein and a very dry vein, and we need to make sure we have enough energy for Marylanders’ everyday uses,” Del. Wilson added. The governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Editor’s Note: Let’s hope not only that the winning continues with actual results but that it also include fracking in Western Maryland.

