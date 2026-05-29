Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
5h

What a clown. I guess every douchebag has his price. We now know Pawlenty's.

It makes me think of the final scene in Fargo, when the pregnant female cop is shaking her head in wonderment at the double-murderer she has captured in her squad car and she is wondering aloud why he would ruin so many lives, including his own, "all for a little bit of money."

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Annie's avatar
Annie
6h

Look to Scotland and see what the “clean” energy scam is doing to the “subjects”. Nothing like having a “thumb”on your neck.

So much for William Wallace’s cry for “FREEDOM”!!!

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