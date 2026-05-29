Doug Sheridan exposes the rotten politics that are behind solar energy:

Isaac Orr and Sarah Montalbano write in the WSJ, the Solar Energy Industries Association announced on May 11 that former Minnesota Gov Tim Pawlenty will serve as its next CEO. He's the latest recruit in an industry push to buy credibility as GOP support for solar power collapses.



Pawlenty says that expanding solar power will lower costs for families and businesses. He should check on how the renewable-energy mandates enacted during his governorship (2003-11) have increased costs in Minnesota.

In 2007, Gov Pawlenty signed the Next Generation Energy Act, which mandated that by 2025 renewable electricity make up 25% of state consumption and that GHGs be reduced by 30%. By 2017, when Minnesota families had seen their electricity bills rise by nearly 28%, from $76.40 a month in 2007 to $97.58 a month in 2017—even though they reduced their electricity consumption by 10%—a rise well above the national average.



This is without generous federal subsidies. Meanwhile, the cost for new natural-gas combined-cycle plants is only $65.03. Solar can't compete with other energy sources without the federal handouts Pawlernty claimed to oppose during his campaign for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

"The truth about federal energy subsidies, including subsidies for ethanol, is that they have to be phased out," he said then. “We simply can't afford them anymore."



The solar industry would like to restore enough GOP support to extend the federal subsidies that were phased out under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year, despite a fierce lobbying campaign by the solar industry to keep them in place.



It has been candid about how the machine works. SEIA's former CEO Abigail Ross Hopper, who was paid $1.3 million in 2024, said on a podcast in Feb that “we paid some super conservative influencers" during the fight to repeal solar subsidies in the One Big Beautiful Bill.



In his 2011 presidential campaign, Pawlenty said that the gov't needs to get out “of the business of handing out favors and special deals" and allow "the free market, not freebies" to work. Too bad his zeal for cutting freebies appears to have lasted only as long as his brief presidential campaign.



Our Take 1: Prepare for a new round of all-of-the-above energy blather coming out of the GOP, where all of the above means heavily subsidized renewables. Of course, neither Pawlenty nor any other advocate of solar can explain what the cost of solar + subsidies + batteries + extra transmission + backup thermal generation is less expensive than just thermal generation.



Our Take 2: And it's not just red-state Republicans pushing damaging energy policy. Red state Texas has led the nation cheerleading for unrealible subsidized solar as politicians have effectively broken the states grid, which now includes almost 185 GW resources to serve a grid that's never reached 86 GW of demand. It's got to be one of the least Capital-efficient systems in the world.

My Take: Pawlenty demonstrates, yet again, that Republicans are truly the stupid party. We are winning the battle against the climate blob, and he decides now is the time to join the blob. “All of the above” is dumb in the extreme if you care about energy security, and pretending subsidized solar and wind make any sense whatsoever and don’t ruin the grid is just insane. Doug Sheridan has done a great service for all of us with this post by exposing the rot of solar politics.

#Climate #GreenEnergy #Renewables #ClimateChange #AllTheAbove #Pawlenty #DougSheridan #Subsidies #Solar

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