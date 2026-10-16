Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 16

An interesting example of some of the effects and risks of subsidies.

Subsidies for startups for a couple years might make sense for a government that wants to encourage certain industries.

But the subsidies should have and an end point, and guardrails that require a path to profitability. Subsidies for new industries should never be open-ended, going on forever.

In the case of wind and solar, all projects should require bonding for decommissioning in case of failure not just from age deterioration, but also in case of bankruptcy.

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