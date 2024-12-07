As I noted earlier today, Ford is awash in EV issues, having jumped on a bandwagon that has run into a ditch. It’s not only in the UK, though. Australia, too, is embarked on an EV mandate train to nowhere. Ford bought in and has done so haphazardly, given the heavily subsidized competition from nearby Communist China. It looks like its Ford Ranger PHEV might lose it and go over the cliff, in fact:

John Cadogan has something to say about that, of course:

We know what’s wrong with the political leadership in Australia and the UK. Leftist governments got elected after supposedly conservative ones ignored the people who elected them, went crazy with their response to the Wu-Flu, and bought into the climate scam on top of that. The voters will no doubt be looking for alterrnatives to both parties next time. But, what’s wrong with Ford?

Well, Ford, which here in the USA wisely avoided taking Barack Obama’s money back in 2009, went politically correct a little over a decade later. It committed to the climate agenda, a transition to EVs before they were test-marketed, and gave governments around the world the idea it would be just fine to mandate the things. This incredible stupidity was, no doubt, reinforced by other back-slapping CEOs at the World Economic Forum where they all jet in to hobnob and discuss their plans for us in a new utopia where they would act as Plato’s Guardians or something like that.

Do I sound cynical? A John Cadogan video tends to have that effect, I suppose. But, I’m old enough to realize cynicism is more often justified than not. Ford isn’t helping either.

#Ford #UK #EVs #Subsidies #Mandates #Europe #Corporatism #Taxes

