The MGUY, in this 8-minute illuminating video, reviews Ford CEO Jim Farley’s recent letter to the Financial Times, which speaks truth (some) to power.

You can also read the article yourself here, and the MGUY has highlighted this key paragraph:

European policymakers say they want a sustainable auto industry. But setting unrealistic regulations only to adjust them at the end of each year when consumers do not show up is a recipe for turmoil. This approach disrupts a complex cycle of product design, engineering and supply chains that require long lead times and billions in investment. We urgently need a regulatory framework for Europe that provides a realistic and reliable 10-year planning horizon.

It is great that Farley is finally speaking out, of course, but the following paragraphs indicate he’s not doing nearly enough to save himself from the disaster he helped create by going gangbusters for EVs early on and losing billions in the process, all in the pursuit of corporatist political correctness. Read carefully (emphasis added):

We need to incentivise this transition. European manufacturers have invested hundreds of billions in EVs. Governments must match that commitment with consistent incentives to buy them and a charging infrastructure that extends beyond wealthy urban centres into rural areas. The current approach to commercial vehicles is a tax on the backbone of Europe’s economy. Only 8 per cent of new vans are electric, yet regulations treat them like luxury sedans. These are tools for plumbers, florists and builders. Aggressive carbon targets on commercial vehicles unfairly penalise the small and medium-sized businesses that generate more than 50 per cent of Europe’s GDP. Ford has called Europe home for more than 100 years. We want to be part of its green future and we plan to keep investing. But Europe faces a binary choice. It can foster a thriving, competitive auto industry that leads the world in green technology. Or it can cling to unachievable targets and watch as its market is dominated by imports while its own factories rust.

Farley simply wants more incentives (other people’s money) to pay for his mistakes. And, he still thinks the way to corporatist nirvana is to endorse green technology! It’s disgusting. He needs to man up, admit he made a terrible strategic error, disavow green political correctness, end his corporatist adventures, and tell the EU that Ford is out of Europe if the EU doesn’t get the hell out of his car business and abandon this green madness. That would be a leader.

#MGUY #Ford #EVs #EU #EVmandates #JimFarley

