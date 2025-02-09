PR departments are, in many respects, a curse on humanity. They are essentially conveyors of lies. White lies in many cases, but still lies. They are designed to create false impressions at a minimum. They also demean the language by finding ways to say things in a manner so boring as put the reader into a stupor, where he or she doesn’t even care to dig in further and loses all interest in learning anything more.

Ford, the car company, offers an example with its latest earnings report. It’s a slick document, filled with pretty pictures of Ford products and meaningless headlines such as these:

“Building A Higher Growth, Higher Margin, More Capital Efficient And More Durable Company” “Our Plan to Thrive at the Intersection of Great Vehicles, Iconic Brands and Innovative Software and Services” Compelling Product Portfolio, Offering Customer Choice

Facts are presented, but in an artful form that obscures them. Consider this, for instance:

The truth is there, but notice how it’s muffled with graphics and excuses. Then, there is this (emphasis added):

Ford's full year results highlight the strength and adaptability of the customer-focused Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. The company achieved record revenue in 2024, driven by compelling products that offer customers unparalleled choice across gas, hybrid and electric vehicles. Demand for high series trucks and innovative features like Pro Power Onboard are growing Ford's share of revenue and commanding higher prices… A vibrant and growing software and physical services business led by commercial customers is driving more durable revenue streams, and helping Ford sustain and grow margins longer-term. The company is improving operational fitness and quality to realize significant upside in cost, and adapting quickly to a dynamic electric vehicle market through capital discipline to drive toward a profitable EV business over time. A healthy balance sheet is providing the financial flexibility to invest in accretive opportunities and navigate market uncertainties. Ford is focusing on remaking the business sustainably to unlock value over time.

The BS meter went into the red zone with the highlighted passages, and this is what one typically gets from a document finessed by a PR department. When it comes to reporting to the SEC, though, this is what’s said:

In 2023, Ford Model e’s wholesales increased 20% from 2022, primarily reflecting higher production of F-150 Lightning. Full year 2023 revenue increased 12%, driven by higher wholesales, offset partially by lower net pricing. Ford Model e’s 2023 full year EBIT loss was $4.7 billion, a $2.6 billion higher loss than in 2022, with an EBIT margin of negative 79.7%. The EBIT deterioration was primarily driven by lower net pricing, higher material cost (including volume-related obligations for batteries of about $310 million, inflationary cost increases, and higher launch-related supplier costs), higher volume/capacity-related manufacturing and spending-related costs, higher warranty costs, and higher engineering costs for future programs, offset partially by lower commodity costs and stronger currencies. In 2024, Ford Model e’s wholesales decreased 9% from a year ago, reflecting lower Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning wholesales due to competitive market conditions, offset partially by the introduction of the Explorer BEV and Capri in Europe. Full year 2024 revenue decreased 35%, driven primarily by lower net pricing and lower wholesales. Ford Model e’s 2024 full year EBIT loss was $5,076 million, a $375 million higher loss than a year ago, with an EBIT margin of negative 131.8%. The lower EBIT was primarily driven by lower net pricing due to industrywide competitive pressures, offset partially by lower costs (including battery-related raw material costs as well as other material costs and lower engineering and warranty expense). On a segment basis, we expect… Ford Model e EBIT loss of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion, reflecting continued pricing pressure and on-going investments in our next generation products, offset partially by continued cost efficiencies.

The message here is that sales are down, losses are up, pricing is increasingly competitive because fewer people want the things, margins are in the tank, but no one should worry because the company is investing ever more in the fiasco. No PR department can cover up this mess, and one wonders why Ford stockholders aren’t demanding a change in direction on EVs.

#Ford #EVs #EBIT #Losses #Sales

Share